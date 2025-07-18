Olive groves in danger: Peasants on hunger strike in front of Parliament

Peasants who have been protesting in front of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey for two weeks against the opening of olive groves to mining are on the third day of their hunger strike.

The group, which gathered in Ankara from different cities across Turkey, continues its protest at Cemal Süreya Park near the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

On the third day of their hunger strike, the peasants remain together in front of the Parliament despite the rainy weather. Slogans such as ‘Don't touch my air, my water, my land,’ ‘Withdraw the mining law,’ and ‘We won't back down, we won't turn back’ are frequently chanted during the protest.

Discussions on the bill will continue today at 2 p.m.

‘NO LAND, NO HOMELAND’

In a statement made yesterday, Aslı Kahraman Eren, speaking on behalf of the We Are Not Giving Up Our Land Platform, said, "I am a Black Sea girl. This Mining Law means the destruction of our forests, which sustain us and are our source of oxygen. This law of plunder means forcing peasants to migrate from villages to cities. Since this law came to the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we have been saying, “No land, no homeland.” Indeed, we emphasize that this law should be Turkey's most important agenda item."

11 ARTICLES APPROVED

The first 11 articles of the omnibus bill, which includes the opening of olive groves to mining activities, were approved by the Turkish Grand National Assembly General Assembly. With the amendment made to the 11th article of the proposal through the motion submitted by the AKP, olive groves belonging to peasants who will be relocated can be leased for 20 years at one per cent of their value on properties owned by public institutions within the provincial borders where mining areas are located, as deemed appropriate by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change.

Source: Zeytinlikler tehlikede: Köylüler Meclis önünde açlık grevinde