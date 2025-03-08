On 8 March, let us barricade the regime

İlda Alçay SEPETOĞLU

This year, we mark March 8 at a uniquely significant stage in our social history. I say unique because, on one hand, we are witnessing the intensification of economic, social, and political attacks under the step-by-step construction of a political Islamist regime. The coming days will likely see even fiercer assaults on every dissenting voice as the ruling power struggles to maintain its grip. On the other hand, despite—or perhaps because of—this repression, we are also witnessing the emergence of resistance, strikes, and protests across various sectors of society, signalling that we are on the brink of an organised social struggle.

That is why this year, March 8 should serve as a call to transform the growing feminist struggle into a more comprehensive and organised movement that spans the broadest possible sections of society. Opening this discussion in a long-term perspective could provide guidance on the character, allies, and form of feminist struggle. Although a full debate cannot be conducted here, one thing is clear: the feminist movement has long spearheaded critical discussions on issues such as the family, domestic labour, violence, and women’s bodily autonomy and sexuality.

We saw the first striking impact of this in the Campaign Against Domestic Violence, an event permanently etched in our collective memory. From those days to the present, every victory won by women—including legal gains, collective actions, and the building of an organised force—has been achieved despite relentless attacks from the Islamist-fascist regime. And there is no doubt that all of these have been made possible by the feminist movement.

At this point, however, we must ask: how can feminist achievements contribute to broader social transformation? The answer likely lies in the alliances and policies we build—specifically, in the reorganisation of the political sphere. In other words, feminist struggle can only generate deep and lasting transformation if it becomes an active agent of broader social struggle. A comprehensive movement and the construction of political space appear inevitable for the women’s movement.

It is worth clarifying what we mean by a comprehensive political approach. Ultimately, every issue faced by women today is a fault line of the boundless exploitation and domination policies of neoliberalism intertwined with political Islam. None of these issues exist in isolation; they do not emerge independently of the socio-economic and political structures in which they are embedded.

The political Islamist regime is not only attempting to subordinate women but is also establishing its hegemony through this subjugation. It achieves this by shaping a labour regime, constructing a new gender regime, and building the mechanisms of control necessary for the marketisation of society. On one hand, it dictates that women must conform, be good wives and mothers, and accept their secondary status. On the other, it enforces an obedience regime through religious reactionary policies. The unlimited exploitation of labour, the marketisation of public services such as education and healthcare, and the transfer of social burdens to the family structure turn women into the regime’s ordinary subjects.

This normalised servitude attempts to convince women that exclusion, oppression, and subjugation are their natural fate. But one step further, it also redefines citizenship itself along class inequalities. What is first imposed on women—silencing, subjugation, and exclusion from public life—is soon extended to the entire society: to the poor, to workers, to the unemployed, to the youth. A second-class citizenship is imposed upon all, designed to serve the interests of a ruling elite that hoards public wealth while depriving the people of their fundamental rights and services, stealing their future through religious reactionism.

Thus, we must underline a key point: feminist politics must go beyond asserting the boundaries of women’s rights, bodies, and lives. It must uncover and mobilise the transformative political force capable of shaping our future.

If our feminist agenda includes the fight against the devaluation of women’s labour, the struggle against their subjugation, and opposition to Erdoğan’s Year of the Family discourse—which reduces women to mere mothers and wives—then this struggle must be inherently connected to a broader fight against the erosion of labour rights and the structures of exploitation.

Similarly, one of our most pressing issues, violence against women, must not be treated in isolation. It must be linked to the reproduction of unpaid domestic labour and precarious working conditions, forming part of a wider battle against systemic exploitation.

At the end of the day, this regime is telling us all the same thing: Do not speak out against social inequalities, injustices, or the erosion of your democratic rights. Submit to this system, and remember that the family is its fundamental institution.

We must respond to this decree. If we fail to confront the reactionary policies, labour exploitation, and marketisation that uphold the Islamist-fascist regime, we will be left with no choice but to submit to its deeply entrenched gendered oppression. Instead, we must demand our rights, our freedoms, and our lives, and we must build a future that unites this struggle with the fight for labour, equality, and secularism.

From today to tomorrow, let this be our March 8 declaration!

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled 8 Mart’ta rejime barikat kuralım, published in BirGün newspaper on March 8, 2025.