On hunger strike for 107 days

İlayda Sorku

The harsh isolation conditions and human rights violations in well-type prisons are once again in the spotlight. Ali Hasan Akgül, a political prisoner held at Sincan No. 2 High-Security Prison, has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 107 days. Akgül's hearing, which was scheduled for Monday, 2 June, was postponed to 11 July after being combined with an old case. Akgül is demanding both his transfer to a prison with humane conditions and the complete closure of well-type prisons.

Akgül's lawyer, Doğa İncesu, drew attention to both the legal issues in the trial and the serious human rights violations in well-type prisons. Incesu reminded that his client was arrested based on the statements of a person who benefited from effective repentance, saying, "The indictment includes the statements of a secret witness and another person named Neslihan Albayrak who also benefited from effective repentance, but my client had already been arrested and released based on these statements. In other words, these are repetitive allegations."

Incesu said that Akgül was first taken to Silivri Prison, "and shortly afterwards he was exiled to Sincan No. 2 YGC Pit-Type Prison. The prison to which my client was exiled is a well-type prison. Well-type prisons are prisons that impose even harsher isolation than F-type prisons. They are prisons where you have to use a button to even speak to the guard in your cell. They are prisons designed to isolate humans, who are social beings, from other humans, which is contrary to the most basic human rights."

DESPITE THE REPORT, 28 YEARS

Continuing his remarks with the words, "Our clients said they did not want to stay here, that they were brought to these prisons against their will, and they started an indefinite hunger strike". İncesu stated that Akgül's request was for the closure of well-type prisons and his transfer to a non-well-type prison. Incesu noted that Akgül also requested the transfer of Ufuk Keskin, who is in the same cell, to a non-well-type prison, stating, "Ufuk Keskin also has severe diabetes and coeliac disease. There is a report stating that Ufuk Keskin cannot be kept alone in prison due to his health issues, yet he has been held in prison continuously for exactly 28 years."

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled 107 gündür açlık grevinde, published in BirGün newspaper on June 4, 2025.