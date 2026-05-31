On the horizon of a fight that will grow through unity

Politics Collective

Let us call a spade a spade; the "absolute nullity" decision that reinstated Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as the Chairman of the CHP is a political coup executed to transform the regime in Turkey. For this reason, any evaluation made by wandering through the labyrinths of law or the articles of the CHP regulations will be highly misleading. Furthermore, hoping for "succour" from Kılıçdaroğlu and his team who shamelessly assumed office through a judicial coup regarding the preservation of the CHP’s integrity is nothing more than a hollow expectation.

Kılıçdaroğlu should not be seen as the primary actor in all these processes. It is crystal clear that he is merely playing the role cast for him. Looking back from today, it can be seen more clearly that he has played a role on numerous occasions in the past to ensure the continuation of the Palace regime.

However, it must not be forgotten that the "absolute nullity" decision regarding the CHP will yield far more deep-rooted political consequences than merely ending the administration of Özgür Özel. It has been written and said many times; as the current Palace regime loses popular support, it has deployed a strategy of neutralizing its rivals and fragmenting the opposition as a means of staying in power.

To this end, while on one hand keeping Ekrem İmamoğlu whom it views as a powerful rival, confined in Silivri, on the other hand, it is attempting to sideline the main opposition party through operations targeting CHP municipalities. It is exceptionally clear that the "absolute nullity" decision is a new phase of this strategy. The expectation that the government might alter this strategy is a case of empty optimism. It is blatantly apparent that in the coming days, the pressures on the opposition will continue to increase.

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Another division sought to be created within the ranks of the opposition is to deploy policies through the process they call "a Turkey free of terrorism", which will at the very least "neutralize" the Kurdish Movement and remove it from being a dynamic force against the government. In this manner, Kurdish politics, whose "oppositional" character is being tamed and which is being positioned as a part of the "established order", is being turned into one of the elements of the new regime.

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Even if we place the word 'new' before the regime’s construction efforts, this should not be viewed as a plan that has only emerged today. The "moderate Islam" model, deployed since the day the AKP was brought to power under American tutelage, has arrived at the present day by passing through various stages and being enhanced. A purge was carried out within the bureaucracy through the Ergenekon and Balyoz trials, deployed under the pretext of eliminating military tutelage. This was followed by the capture of the judiciary via the 2010 referendum; and the AKP-MHP alliance, which was grounded through referendum processes following the 15 July coup attempt, has been carried forward to this day.

As an intermediate stage, following Devlet Bahçeli’s leadership towards today’s grotesque Presidential system with his words, "Recep Tayyip Erdoğan does not comply with the constitution, so let us adapt the constitution to him," a new order where "the man who took the horse has already crossed Üsküdar" (a Turkish proverb meaning the opportunity has been seized and it is too late to change things, famously used by Erdoğan after the 2017 referendum) was imposed upon Turkey through elections held in a fraudulent and anti-democratic environment.

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The Supreme Election Council was deployed whenever the opposition won, as seen in the 2019 Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality elections, and the election was annulled. The "absolute nullity" decision, however, was deployed with a more deep-rooted solution than an election annulment, serving as a dramatic step towards shutting down the party that actually stands a chance of winning the election.

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The alarm bells ringing for the government, which is progressing in the construction of the new regime, was the defeat it suffered in the 30 March 2024 Local Elections. The continuous erosion of popular support and the opposition overcoming the shock experienced during the Kılıçdaroğlu defeat are the primary reasons for the acceleration of oppressive policies. The objective is to create an absolute one-man regime where the opposition, which cannot be changed through elections, capitulates to the regime.

It should not be thought that the demand to redefine this regime, and the steps taken at this juncture, are independent of the international conjecture. Imperialist powers have long been pursuing a policy that risks wars and conflicts in order to redesign the Middle East. The role cast for Turkey in the new Middle East, shaped along the US-Israel axis, necessitates the reshaping of the regime within Turkey as well.

The observations of Tom Barrack, the US Ambassador to Ankara and special envoy to Syria, regarding the irrelevance of democracy in Middle Eastern countries and that "monarchies" rising on ethnic and religious representation are the most appropriate form of governance, can be considered the framework of these searches for a new regime.

It can be said that the political Islamists, enamoured with the Ottoman Empire, have wholeheartedly embraced the "Ottoman millet system" proposal spoken of with praise by Barrack, and are eager to establish a new regime in this direction. This longing completes the picture when considered alongside Bahçeli’s proposal that "one vice president of the President should be a Kurd and another vice president should be an Alevi."

A 'moderate Islamic republic' is the desired outcome—one where all the achievements of the Republic are shelved; the governance mechanism is concentrated in a single centre; local authorities are prevented from becoming a "dual power" and are converted into extensions of the central administration; ethnic and religious differences are configured as the silent partners of the order; and from a class perspective, the wealthy and exploitative classes will very clearly crush the people.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan being re-elected as President by some means should be viewed as the first step of this plan. However, viewing what is happening as limited solely to this is misleading. For the post-Erdoğan era as well, a Turkey is desired that turns its face to the Middle East and positions itself on the US-Israel axis as the custodian of imperialism’s regional interests.

A wealth of evidence can be found demonstrating this imperialist plan. Graham Fuller demanding the destruction of what he terms the "Kemalist order", or CIA Analyst Paul Henze proposing a presidential regime to Turkey because it would be more easily controlled by the US, and of course Recep Tayyip Erdoğan himself stating that he is the co-chairman of the Greater Middle East Project, can be seen as clear declarations of intent.

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The current government, which expects legitimacy from Trump as it loses power domestically, has been declared in the US Security Doctrine—alongside Israel and Saudi Arabia—as the trustee of imperialism’s interests in the region. Standing arm-in-arm with Israel, with whom Tom Barrack proposed cooperation "from the Caspian to the Middle East", and remaining silent against the recent demand for Turkey to be included in the Abraham Accords, can be seen as signs of what is to come.

Well then, can this current government, which develops policies aligned with this new role defined for Turkey in these imperialist centres, be successful? Will the account at home match the market? The answer to this question cannot be provided solely through the plans of the government. The real answer will be provided by the struggle to be waged and the strategies to be developed by the opposition as a whole.

It must not be forgotten that neither the government nor the Trump policies upon which it leans are deploying all these oppressive processes because they are strong, but rather to conceal their own weaknesses. Holding onto the rope of Trump, who is losing power in his own country and failed to achieve what he wanted from the Iran war, will not suffice to save the current government.

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Domestically, an economic crisis that is devastating the public continues to deepen, and the anger of the increasingly impoverished population persists, growing day by day. University students whose schools are closed with a single communiqué, mine workers who are made to work like slaves and whose wages are left unpaid, and retirees condemned to starvation are pouring into the streets to seek their rights. The government’s response to this is more injustice, more police oppression, and more restricted freedoms.

As the AKP-MHP government loses its social support, it is dragging itself into a crisis of governance. In the face of this, the established political order is also completely blocked. Dozens of political parties have turned into encrusted structures trapped solely within their own agendas, unable to defend or connect with the anger and demands fermenting within society.

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It stands as an urgent duty for trade unions, democratic mass organizations, women’s organizations, and environmental initiatives—as well as the struggles of oppressed workers and peasants—to gather around a single objective, tightly embracing their own unique demands and uniting on a common ground of struggle as a complementary piece of this.

Even if we set aside structures like the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP) which position themselves outside the social struggle, attempt to reap profits from the environment into which the CHP has been dragged, and therefore indirectly empower the government in the current fight, it is not possible to say that socialist parties and movements have united on a common goal or succeeded in forming a social force.

It is very clear that under the conditions we find ourselves in, left-socialist parties and organizations of social struggle must also cast aside narrow group interests and exert effort towards creating the 'united opposition movement' underlined above as an urgent duty.

Despite this appearance of fragmentation, it is necessary to see that a social consciousness and anger capable of frustrating the government’s plans and putting an end to this empire of evils is growing progressively across all strata of society. An attempt is being made to block the path of Özgür Özel’s CHP, which has displayed a significant resistance recently, via the method of "absolute nullity". It must be accepted that there is no need to easily abandon the opportunities created by a deep-rooted political party like the CHP, or to bow down to this governmental coup. For this reason, it is an understandable situation for Özgür Özel to pursue a fight within the CHP until the very end.

The reality that must be seen is that it is no longer possible to win this fight by relying solely on legal processes that have become apparatuses of the government, or on the CHP Regulations. It is not possible to win a struggle that remains within the boundaries of the established system of political parties, which was declared to have decayed with the latest "absolute nullity" decision.

The street and resistance, and the anger existing within society, present a very clear clue as to from where politics ought to be constructed. This makes it mandatory for these disparate and divided focal points of opposition to be merged into a line of united struggle.

The concept of a united opposition movement is now accepted by everyone. The acceptance of this, even at the level of understanding, is important for a beginning. The unlawful acts we face cannot be viewed merely as a CHP problem; consequently, a united opposition movement is not something to be created solely by the CHP or by gathering exclusively around it.

In the face of the government narrowing politics by keeping it strictly within establishment boundaries to govern, and designing all institutions and political parties accordingly, the conditions for socializing politics and maintaining a struggle that will put an end to dominant politics are now greater than ever. It should be known that the government configuring political parties, primarily the CHP, according to its own interest means nothing less than the death of establishment politics.

It is entirely possible that a brand-new politics will be born from the demise of establishment politics and establishment parties, and that the struggle of the social opposition, spreading through all the tissues of society, will cast imperialism and its puppet government's regime of evils into the dustbin of history.

All the conditions for winning are germinating within the broad masses of the people. Workers, oppressed agricultural labourers, women, youth, the longing for peace among oppressed nations, the struggles for equality of those marginalized due to their religious identities or genders, and the progressive revolutionary tradition of this country that cannot be taken captive are showing the way.

It is not possible to keep a government that has no promise left to the people other than evil alive through artificial respiration. This time, history calls us to a process of struggle where "Trojan horses" will not be able to take the political stage as a beacon of hope, and where the organized power of the people will take its future into its own hands. We can achieve this. We can win.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Birleşerek büyüyecek bir kavganın ufkunda, published in BirGün newspaper on May 31, 2026.