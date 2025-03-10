On the threshold of a new era: The opposition and the left

Politics Collective

The discussion surrounding the letter conveyed to the public by the DEM delegation on February 27 continues. Despite being a lengthy and comprehensive letter, dozens of different evaluations have been made and continue to be made by both the ruling power and the opposition.

Before delving into this issue, it is worth reiterating that the most crucial point that must be emphasized once again is the silencing of weapons.

It is important because:

Over the past 25–30 years in Turkey, the most significant political instrument of rising nationalist-fascist movements has been the conflict surrounding the Kurdish issue. Suicide bombings in major cities and the funerals of soldiers killed in the war have, at times, fueled the rise of nationalist-fascist currents. The fundamental theme of all election campaigns run by right-wing conservative parties in power has been the conflict and terrorism. If an environment where weapons are no longer in play can be established, it is foreseeable that fascist movements, which have found a social base around the Kurdish issue, will weaken and seek new enemies.

Another crucial point is that the pressure of a national movement on left-socialist movements will decrease. Some socialist movements have confined their political struggle to being represented in parliament through DEM, which has led to the blurring of socialism’s distinct characteristics. The emergence of new political alignments will create opportunities for left-socialist movements in the country to advance along their independent trajectories.

Now, let’s turn to its current reflections in the country:

Some segments within the opposition have already started assigning roles to everyone, pointing to a new resolution process, much like in 2013. Another faction, observing the developments, is attempting to gain strength by criticizing the government from a nationalist standpoint. Meanwhile, a significant portion of the opposition prefers to remain on the sidelines, merely observing.

These days, one of the most frequently asked questions is: “What does the government seek to gain from this process?” The state of the opposition alone regardless of other regional and domestic necessities provides a sufficient answer.

The government is experiencing a significant loss of power due to the impact of the economic and social crisis. So much so that, under conditions of continuous decline for which it has no solution, every election victory it secures quickly turns into a Pyrrhic victory. Despite all maneuvers, the government remains in a minority position when it comes to winning public support. It fails to generate consent within society.

CRISIS AND THE REGIME'S NEW DESIGN

For nearly a decade, the government relied on the FETÖ threat to keep its base united and justify repressive laws. However, this tool is no longer as effective. The İmralı letter and the subsequent reciprocal “gestures” indicate that Kurdish hostility as a political instrument may also be approaching a similar dead end. One by one, the arguments it forcibly used to manufacture consent have slipped from its grasp. It has exhausted its alliance options, extending even to HÜDA PAR. Now backed into a corner, the government has only one path left: breaking up the opposition.

At first, it attempted this through repression. Pressure on CHP has continued relentlessly for a long time. The criminalization of other segments of social opposition through the Gezi narrative is being updated. Nationalist movements that could influence the MHP base have also been placed in the “enemy” category and are now facing repression.

Meanwhile, measures such as the disinformation law, legal amendments allowing state seizure of companies, and trusteeship appointments to state institutions are being implemented to finalize the institutionalization of the regime.

Following the declaration of 2025 as the “Year of the Family,” attempts to amend the Civil Code and Penal Code to deepen the reactionary and religious siege targeting women and LGBTQ+ communities are also part of this process.

This new regime envisions sham elections and Erdoğan as president for life. It is clear that every possible avenue—from early elections to constitutional amendments—will be explored, and pressure on the opposition will intensify. Ensuring Erdoğan's re-election is seen as a necessary step to redesign and cement the crisis-ridden regime, and the entire process is being shaped accordingly.

UNITING WITH ALL SOCIAL OPPOSITION

All these calculations make it clear that any opposition approach that fails to account for the trajectory of the one-man regime and does not formulate a corresponding struggle is doomed to defeat. These developments mark a critical turning point for the country’s fate and cannot be addressed as if they were part of a routine process—through election campaigns centered around a single candidate or expectations of democratization within AKP-led constitutional initiatives. Under any circumstances, it is evident that the difficult tasks of this period cannot be achieved without uniting with the broadest segments of society and social opposition to fight against the one-man regime.

The left and social opposition can only be effective to the extent that they work to develop a common struggle among the widest possible groups against this authoritarian rule.

Potential fractures within the opposition, especially the uncertainty surrounding DEM's position in this new phase, place an even greater responsibility on the left to organize such a struggle. In the upcoming period, the left must respond with policies suited to the evolving political landscape.

At a time when the regime is mobilizing to advance to a new phase and attempting to do so in an environment devoid of opposition, the left’s primary task must be to unite with youth, women, workers, laborers, and all segments that see liberation from this oppressive regime as a matter of life and death.

THE LETTER AND ITS AFTERMATH IN THE KURDISH MOVEMENT

The letter can be seen as a turning point for the Kurdish movement. Naturally, a call announced by the government—especially through MHP—could not be ignored. Setting aside the exaggerated praises of Bahçeli, a large segment of the Kurdish movement approached the call with caution. The primary reason for this cautious stance is that the call offered no concrete gains; it was solely limited to disarmament and the dissolution of the PKK. Peace is, of course, crucial, but the question of the Kurdish issue remains unanswered.

The claim that this step by the government means the full alignment of the Kurdish movement with the ruling bloc—that AKP, MHP, and DEM will move together to amend the constitution and make Recep Tayyip Erdoğan president for life—is an overly simplistic interpretation. Yes, the call and Abdullah Öcalan’s letter have created a certain ambiguity on this matter. Moreover, the operations targeting the shared political space between the left, CHP, and the Kurdish movement serve primarily to draw a thick line between DEM and the broader opposition.

It is unrealistic to expect the Kurdish movement to entirely disregard Bahçeli’s call. However, if the movement were to endorse the one-man regime, which would be a nightmare for all peoples, based on such a limited and vague proposal, it would be a highly negative development for the oppressed social groups.

Under the current government, Turkey is being dragged into an authoritarian-fascist future, where democratic rights and freedoms are being dismantled, and all demands of the working people are brutally suppressed. For the Kurdish movement to serve as a pillar for this political trajectory due to an unclear call is unacceptable for the opposition forces of this country. At the same time, it is important to recognize that the Kurdish movement, with its long-standing struggle that has endured hardships and destruction, will not easily submit to such a scenario.

The government’s game plan may be to co-opt the Kurdish movement, dismantle the opposition front, and establish an authoritarian-fascist regime under Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s eternal presidency legitimized through sham elections. However, it is also evident that a government that is progressively weakening and losing public support does not have the power to carry out such a transformation. If the opposition does not repeat its previous extraordinary mistakes, it is entirely possible to put an end to the one-man regime.

The progressive and revolutionary legacy of this country, along with Kurds, Turks, Alevis, and all oppressed social groups, has the power to thwart the government’s maneuvers. The most urgent task today is to gradually bring a united opposition movement to life.

THE STAGES OF POLITICAL ISLAM

The AKP came to power as part of the Greater Middle East Project supported by the United States. By leveraging the EU accession process, it secured the backing of capital and sought to gain strength within the state.

During the period spanning from the Ergenekon operations to the 2010 constitutional referendum, AKP and the Gülen Movement operated within a broad alliance, which included liberals and the Kurdish movement.

The 2010 constitutional amendment and the takeover of the judiciary marked the opening of a new phase in the construction of the regime.

The June 7, 2015 election, which ended AKP’s single-party rule, also led to the collapse of the Resolution Process initiated in 2013.

Amid the chaos and war atmosphere, characterized by bombings from Suruç to Ankara Train Station, the November 1 snap election was held.

This period also laid the groundwork for the AKP-MHP alliance.

The internal conflict between AKP and its former partner, FETÖ, culminated in the bloody coup attempt of July 15, 2016.

July 15 became a turning point for the new regime. In the aftermath of the coup attempt, the first step was to establish a "national consensus" under the so-called “Yenikapı Spirit,” incorporating elements of the opposition.

The new regime was built upon the designation of FETÖ and the Kurds as enemies. During this period, opposition forces were reshaped under the threat of FETÖ and PKK accusations.

The state of emergency (OHAL) declaration paved the way for the constitutional referendum, providing a legal framework for the new regime. Public institutions were entirely restructured with cadres loyal to the new order.

Every election campaign since July 15 has revolved around accusations against the opposition—branding them as FETÖ sympathizers or supporters of the Kurdish movement. These accusations served to conceal the economic and democratic crises created by the new regime. The opposition, in turn, made significant mistakes that contributed to this dynamic.

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Yeni bir dönemin eşiğinde muhalefet ve sol, published in BirGün newspaper on March , 2025.