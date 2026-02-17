One in every two people has credit card debt

The economic crisis has left one in every two people in debt. Record levels of debt have triggered a payment crisis. The purchasing power eroded by the crisis has made it impossible for citizens to live without debt. The cycle of rolling over increasing debts with new loans has created a payment crisis. According to December 2025 data from the Risk Centre of the Turkish Banks Association (TBB), millions of people trying to meet their basic needs with loans and credit cards have fallen into a debt spiral.

The amount of loans to be liquidated, representing bad loans, increased by 99 per cent in one year. One in every two people in the country became indebted to banks. According to the report, the number of individuals with credit debt reached 43.6 million. The average debt per person rose by 42.5 per cent during the reporting period, from 95,069 TL last year to 135,500 TL. The debt per person equalled five minimum wages. The total balance of personal loans and credit cards reached 5 trillion 914 billion TL, an annual increase of 49 per cent. Credit cards accounted for almost half of the debt stock, with the total balance on credit cards used by 40.6 million people reaching 2 trillion 918 billion TL. Accordingly, only 21% of the total card limit of 13.9 trillion TL could be used. The repayment crisis contributed to the limit not being used.

CARD LIMIT REDUCTIONS HAVE BEGUN

The application of credit card limit reductions, aimed at curbing the debt crisis, began yesterday. The deadline given by the BDDK to banks has expired. A new calculation system has been implemented to make limits ‘income-compatible’. The BDDK requested that banks contact their customers, establish processes for obtaining and verifying income documents through digital channels, and set up the necessary systemic infrastructure to ensure that education and healthcare expenses are not deducted from the total limit calculation. Technical and operational adjustments must be completed within three months at the latest. Under the new system, the total limit of all credit cards held by an individual at different banks will be taken as the basis. Expenditures made until the end of 2025 will also be included in the new limit calculation. In the first phase, no reduction will be made for customers with a total credit card limit of up to 400,000 lira. However, this limit will apply to the total of all cards across all banks, not just a single card. As of 2026, the limit on credit cards issued for the first time will be a maximum of twice the user's net monthly income.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Her 2 kişiden biri kart borçlusu, published in BirGün newspaper on February 17, 2026.