One in four people facing enforcement

The economic crisis brought about by the AKP has become inescapable for citizens. Although until the attempted coup on 19 March there was an effort to create the perception that macroeconomic indicators were improving, a serious collapse followed this date.

Moreover, official data clearly show that the economy has never actually improved for citizens. It is enough to look at the number of enforcement and bankruptcy cases listed in the UYAP Information System. The difference between 20 May last year and the same date this year proves this point.

According to UYAP data, the number of pending files in enforcement offices was 22,001,325 on 20 May last year. This figure rose to 23,496,958 on 20 May this year. In other words, the number of cases in enforcement offices increased by around 1.5 million in just one year. Looking at the number of files on 20 May each year since 2017 also makes the trend clear.

On that date, the number was 16,543,000 and steadily increased, surpassing 23.49 million by 20 May 2022. Although there was a drop in 2023, an election year in which the AKP freely used public resources, the trend then resumed its rise. The number of enforcement and bankruptcy files on 20 May in the past eight years is as follows:

· 2017: 16,543,000

· 2018: 16,773,000

· 2019: 20,453,000

· 2020: 20,537,000

· 2021: 21,931,000

· 2022: 23,490,000

· 2023: 21,865,000

· 2024: 22,001,000

· 2025: 23,496,000

Republican People’s Party (CHP) Niğde MP Ömer Fethi Gürer also stated that citizens’ total debt to banks, financial institutions, TOKİ, and asset management companies has reached 4 trillion 645 billion lira. Drawing attention to the pace of rising debt and the referral of unpaid debts to enforcement, Gürer emphasised the social impact of the economic crisis.

He pointed out that the amount of individual loans and credit card debts transferred to enforcement by banks and financial institutions after failing to collect them increased by 3.2 billion lira, reaching 168 billion lira, adding, “Since the beginning of the year, this figure has risen by 56.2 billion lira.” Gürer also noted that banks sometimes transfer these debts to asset management companies at low prices, and in 2024, the amount owed by citizens to such companies increased by 21 billion lira.

In the first three months of 2025, 399,628 people were referred to enforcement for failing to pay individual loan debts, and 487,808 people for failing to pay credit card debts. Gürer said, “When counting individuals who owe in both categories as a single person, the total number of people referred to enforcement was 684,256. This figure increased by 218,887 compared to the same period last year. The rise is particularly rapid among those unable to pay their credit card debts.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Nüfusun 4’te 1’i icralık, published in BirGün newspaper on May 21, 2025.