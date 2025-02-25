One in three people in the megacity experiences housing insecurity

The Association of Housing Developers and Investors (KONUTDER) has conducted a study to assess İstanbul’s housing needs. The research, titled “Micro Factors Determining Housing Demand – The Case of Istanbul,” was shared with the public. The press conference featured KONUTDER Chairman Ramadan Kumova, along with Prof. Dr. Ali Murat Vural from Istanbul University’s Faculty of Communication and Prof. Dr. Murat Şeker from the Faculty of Economics.

KONUTDER Chairman Ramadan Kumova stated, “Our research shows that people are unhappy with being tenants and the rising rental prices. Housing remains the most valuable investment vehicle.”

Highlighting the declining homeownership rate, Kumova pointed out that the rate had dropped to 56.1% in 2024, marking the lowest level since 2007. He also emphasized that this trend is felt more severely among lower-income groups.

Key findings from the research include:

Residents of İstanbul perceive housing as both a security and an investment asset.One in three people in Istanbul believes they will face housing difficulties in the future, with concerns being higher among lower-income groups.Young people are willing to take on debt to purchase a home.

