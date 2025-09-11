One last push to save the seat: Sitting on the sword

Yaşar Aydın

Tomorrow marks the 45th anniversary of the 12 September military coup. The coup and its aftermath left wounds in the country that are difficult to heal. But its most important outcome was undoubtedly pulling the people off the political stage. Since politics turned into a profession done by professionals at the top, the country has not smiled. From the Political Parties Law to the Election Law, everything was designed according to such an order. Since 12 September, the financing of politics has formed the basis of corruption in the country. What we experienced in one week is both a product and continuation of the 12 September coup. Behind Turkey’s 45 years under state of emergency, trustees and coups, there are unquestionably the deep traces of the 12 September coup.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

Without forgetting that both what we have lived through in the past week and what AKP has done in its 23-year rule stem from 12 September, let’s return to today. For about a year, the Erdoğan-Bahçeli duo has been spending all its energy solely on restricting, dismantling and neutralising CHP. Seeing the current CHP administration as an obstacle to the order they want to establish, the government accelerated the process with figures it recruited from inside the party.

The judiciary-driven part:

• 4 March 2025: İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into alleged “fraud” and violations of the Election Law in the 2023 congress.

• 2 September 2025: İstanbul 45th Civil Court of First Instance dismissed Özgür Çelik and the current administration, appointing a five-member trustee board headed by Gürsel Tekin. 196 delegates were suspended as a precaution, and the congress process was halted. CHP headquarters reacted to the appointment of the trustee by calling Istanbul provincial heads to a meeting and announced the decision to expel Gürsel Tekin from the party.

• 6 September: The Supreme Election Council ruled that the congress process in Istanbul should continue.

• 7 September: The İstanbul provincial building was placed under police blockade. Entry and exit were banned.

• 8 September: Trustee Gürsel Tekin entered the provincial building with 5,000 police, using tear gas against MPs.

The Republic’s oldest party, celebrating its 102nd anniversary, faced a government coup that week.

There is no doubt that this is not an internal CHP power struggle but an operation launched by the Palace regime against the entire opposition. In a sense, it can also be seen as preparation for the case to be heard on 15 September regarding the headquarters congress.

In effect, through its operation, AKP is working to seize CHP institutionally. Of course, with the support of Trojan horses inside the party.

REASON FOR THE OPERATION

We have said it many times, let’s repeat: The regime is blocked, far from gaining the consent of the people. It has no capacity to solve the country’s problems, especially the economy. In the elections to be held in the coming years, it has only one chance, and that is for the opposition to field a party and candidate who will lose to Erdoğan and AKP. The one-man regime thought it would reach this goal through the operations carried out on and after 19 March. But the enormous reaction from the people did not give the government what it wanted. Beyond that, an opposition presence that grew stronger despite the threat of prison began to develop. Since corruption and bribery operations also did not produce the desired disintegration, only one option remained: collapse on CHP.

WHAT WILL KILIÇDAROĞLU DO?

The government’s goal has long been exposed. It is trying to eliminate CHP step by step directly through CHP members. The one-man regime, together with the judiciary it holds in its hands, attempted to neutralise CHP through pressure, arrests and operations. But it soon saw that it could not complete the process without help from within CHP. This time, it stayed behind and pushed its collaborators forward together with the judiciary.

This is what lies behind the process we are watching. The court decision, the subsequent appointment of a trustee, and the occupation of the party building with thousands of police disturb the conscience of everyone in the country who wants democracy. Not only the CHP organisation but also left political parties, TMMOB, DİSK, KESK, TTB and the Bar Association have taken an active stance against the attack. At the same time, there are CHP members acting as if no trustee had been appointed to their party, no police occupation had taken place, and there was no possibility of being hit by another coup on 15 September.

Among them are Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, former İstanbul provincial heads and nearly 20 MPs. The fact that yesterday’s “fast democrats” ignore the regime’s assault crushing the country and focus entirely on an internal power struggle will take its place in history as a case to behold.

The İstanbul provincial building issue being left hanging by the Ministry of Interior and the Governorship shows that all accounts are made according to the court hearing on 15 September. The decision for an extraordinary congress, despite the Supreme Election Council’s statement of “continue,” reveals that the court’s ruling will have no validity. Knowing this information, the fact that some inside CHP still make seat calculations and keep silent raises the question of whether they had already secured the guarantee of a “judicial coup” long ago.

It is worth repeating: Turkey is confronted with a regime imposed on the basis of Islamism and ethnic and religious divisions, in line with the roadmap drawn by US imperialism. The one-man regime wants to finish the job left incomplete by the 12 September Junta and declare the end of the Republic. Everything, including the peace process, has been instrumentalised. All the calculations of AKP and MHP are to open the way for Erdoğan’s lifelong presidency and maintain their power.

Today it is more important than anything that everyone who feels responsibility for their country senses this critical turning point to the bone.

The one-man regime, its trustee product and its absolute nullity tendency are the product of a mindset that disregards the people, thinking it can stay in power without them. But in countries like Turkey, where almost 70 per cent of the population has decided in favour of change, this is not possible. Against the people, by fighting them, you can only achieve a short-lived “Pyrrhic victory.”

The government sits at the table with its hand open: “Trump, judiciary, police, mafia, collaborators, whatever I have, I will throw into the field,” it says. Even if he starts the game, he is not in a position to decide when it will end. The outcome of the process will be decided by the resistance and prudence of the opposition.

∗∗∗

THOSE MATTERS ARE HANDLED BY OUR FETHİ!

The first interesting visit of last week was Hikmet Çetin’s visit to Bahçeli in Parliament. It was rumoured that during the visit Çetin raised the judicial processes launched against CHP, to which Bahçeli replied, “Those matters are handled by Fethi.”

Çetin’s next meeting with Fethi Yıldız confirmed this rumour. Two important conclusions must be closely followed. First, the state of the country’s judiciary. Second, CHP’s endless hope in Bahçeli.

∗∗∗

‘WE ONLY HAVE A FEW MONTHS LEFT’

Two reports emerged about trustee Gürsel Tekin. The first came from Zafer Party leader Ümit Özdağ. Referring to the photo used as grounds for the detention of lawyer Rezan Epözdemir on “espionage” charges, Özdağ said, “If you accuse the lawyer at the end of that table of espionage and appoint as trustee the person sitting at the head of that table who invited that lawyer, I ask you: what are you doing?”

The second report came from our colleague Ozan Gündoğdu. He said that last year, upon Tekin’s invitation, he met him and was offered the chairmanship of a new party. Gündoğdu said he rejected the offer. According to what he conveyed, Tekin said “a new state order is being established and the state will not hand over power to Ekrem İmamoğlu or CHP.” After implying “something will happen in 2-3 months,” Tekin mentioned that Akın Gürlek was appointed to İstanbul.

∗∗∗

WHERE ARE THE RIGHT-WING PARTIES?

DEVA, Future, Felicity, İYİP or Zafer. Their responses to all that has happened going no further than calls for “moderation” undoubtedly have a reason. They are at least as afraid as the government of the opposition joining with the people’s demands and change taking shape around these demands. Once you start writing down the people’s demands one after another, from education to health, economy to justice, secularism to women’s rights, to peace, the reason for the silence will be clearly understood.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Son bir gayretle koltuğu kurtarmaya çalışıyorlar: Kılıcın üstüne oturdu, published in BirGün newspaper on September 11, 2025.