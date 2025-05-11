Only 98,000 tents available

İsmail Arı

The disaster relief supplies of the Red Crescent, which sold tents during the Maraş earthquake and has been in the news for years due to scandals involving corruption, waste and incompetent appointees, have been revealed.

According to information in the Red Crescent's 2024 Activity Report, there are only 98,135 tents for shelter across all of the organisation's emergency stockpiles nationwide.

NOT ENOUGH EVEN FOR ESENYURT

The Red Crescent's food capacity was also revealed to be 1.018 million people. In the event of a disaster, the Red Crescent would only be able to provide food for 1 million people in Istanbul, where the population reaches nearly 20 million. There are 1 million people living in the Esenyurt district of the megacity alone. The report also claimed that the Red Crescent reached the disaster area in 48 minutes and began providing food assistance 53 minutes after the disaster.

HE LIED

Kerem Kınık, the former president of the Red Crescent, was forced to resign from his position after it was revealed that he sold tents during the 6 February earthquake catastrophe.

Kınık attended the meeting of the Parliamentary Commission on Earthquakes on 27 March 2023. Kerem Kınık, who provided information to MPs in his capacity as Red Crescent President, stated that ‘130,271 tents were dispatched to the earthquake zone.’

However, the Red Crescent's 2023 Annual Activity Report denied this claim. The report stated that a total of 97,957 tents were sent to the earthquake zone, not 130,000 as claimed by Kınık. It was noted that 46,238 of these tents were from the Red Crescent's stock, while 51,674 were donated.

UNSAFE BUILDING EVACUATED

A four-storey building in Avcılar, Istanbul, housing 70 people, was evacuated due to safety concerns.

Following the earthquake that struck off the coast of Silivri on 23 April, cracks were reported in the columns of the building. Teams investigated at the complex, which consists of 64 apartments. It was determined that the columns had buckled and that the iron used in the columns had lost its structural integrity. Further investigations revealed that sea sand was used in the construction of the building, and that sea shells were found inside, which crumbled on contact. It was decided to evacuate the building. Municipal teams and police informed residents of the block to gather their essential belongings and evacuate the building as soon as possible.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Sadece 98 bin kişilik çadır var, published in BirGün newspaper on May 11, 2025.