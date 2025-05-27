Operating licence scandal

Mustafa Bildircin

The aircraft with the former tail number TC-ATA was transferred from the Prime Ministry to the Presidency of Defence Industry in 2016. Its tail number was changed to TC-GVA, and in 2017 it was sold at a low price to Affan Holding, owned by Şeyhmus Özkan, who is close to the government. The aircraft joined the fleet of ACM Airlines, owned by the holding.

In August 2021, 1.3 tonnes of cocaine was caught on the former prime ministerial plane used by Turgut Özal, Süleyman Demirel, Mesut Yılmaz, Bülent Ecevit, Necmettin Erbakan and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. After the arrest, the prosecutor's office started an investigation.

DRUG TRAFFICKING

Şeyhmus Özkan was first detained within the scope of the investigation and then released. Özkan was arrested again upon the prosecutor's objection to the decision. In March 2025, Istanbul 3rd High Criminal Court sentenced Şeyhmus Özkan and pilot Veli Demir to 30 years imprisonment each for ‘international drug trafficking’.

The plane with the tail number TC-GVA, which carried a total of 1.3 tonnes of drugs, came out of the records of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation. In the list of air taxi companies published by the Directorate in November 2024, the licence number ‘TR AT 089 Air Taxi’ was changed to ‘ACM Havayolları San. Tic. Ltd. Şti.’ was still registered in the name of “ACM Havayolları San. Tic. Şti.”.

STRIKING ALLEGATION FROM KARASU

CHP Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Ulaş Karasu noted that the data of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation revealed that the company's operating licence was not officially cancelled. Karasu, who brought the scandal allegation to the agenda of the Parliament, asked the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu

ON THE AGENDA OF THE PARLIAMENT

-Until the date of the reply to the question, ACM Havayolları San. Tic. Ltd. Şti's position in the sector? Have any sanctions been imposed on the company in question after the punishment received by its manager?

-According to the international conventions to which Turkey is a party, is it in compliance with the legislation that the manager of a company convicted of the offence of ‘drug trafficking’ is still operating in the sector?

- Is it true that the private aircraft with TC-ATA registration is currently in the hands of the Brazilian authorities and cannot be brought to Turkey because it has not been serviced? What is the current status of the aircraft? Has any legal action been taken regarding the other aircraft of the company after the incident?

- Who or whom did the private jet provide service to in the period from 2021 to the date of the reply to the parliamentary question, including the dates?

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled İşletme ruhsatı skandalı, published in BirGün newspaper on May 27, 2025.