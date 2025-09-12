Operation Against AKP’s ‘Can’

Following the investigation launched by the İstanbul Küçükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into Can Holding, yesterday’s developments raised many questions. Although it is claimed that the investigation is old, a detention order was issued for 10 people, including holding executives Mehmet Şakir Can, Kemal Can and Kenan Tekdağ.

The operation was based on reports by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and audit reports prepared by financial oversight units. In the investigation conducted on charges of “establishing a criminal organisation”, “smuggling”, “fraud” and “laundering assets derived from crime”, 121 companies and assets, including Habertürk and Show TV, were seized and it was reported that the companies were transferred to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF).

Meanwhile, attention turned to the rapid rise of the company belonging to Murat Can and Kemal Can, who also face smuggling allegations, their closeness to the AKP government, and the smuggling claims.

After the 15 July Coup Attempt, financial fields emptied of FETÖ were filled with names close to the AKP. In the post-FETÖ period, when the AKP government’s need for hot money increased, Can Holding found itself a place in this gap. It made significant moves right after the coup attempt.

Finding a place for itself in the vacuum created after the 15 July Coup Attempt, the holding made a name for itself by purchasing Bilgi University in 2019 and Doğa College in 2022. Most recently, in December 2024, the company bought Habertürk and Show TV from Ciner, opening a space for itself in the media sector. In the same year, the holding also won the tender for the Formula 1 track, where it was revealed to have submitted a fake bond.

SMUGGLING CLAIMS

The X account and YouTube channel “Delilerin Delisi”, which directly targeted the AKP with its posts and whose owner Muhammed Yakut died in Germany in July, had made claims about Can Holding. Yakut stated that company executives Murat Can and Kemal Can were involved in cigarette and fuel smuggling and said: “Can a smuggler own a university in Turkey? This family bought Bilgi, they bought Doğa College. They bought Habertürk and Show TV. Whose trustees are they? İbrahim Kalın’s, Bilal Erdoğan’s. They bought all Ciner Group’s channels for 800 million dollars.”

Yakut also revealed that the two brothers visited Binali Yıldırım at his home while he was experiencing health problems, and later photos of the visit appeared in the press.

While debates continued after the operation, statements by former AKP MP Şamil Tayyar revealed the rot in the judiciary. In a post on his social media account, Tayyar claimed that “many people worked to prevent the operation.”

QUESTIONS THAT NEED ANSWERS

• Why has a company accused of smuggling but close enough to the AKP to visit Binali Yıldırım at his home become a target now?

• If the investigation is claimed to be old, why was the operation carried out now?

• How did company executives accused of smuggling rise so quickly?

• What lies at the root of this rapid enrichment?

A JET RISE IN 6 YEARS

• 1956: The foundations of the holding were laid

• 1972: AWOX brand was established

• 1986: Can Holding was founded

• 1991: Investments and trade activities began in Central Asia and countries such as Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Israel

• 1993: Enerji Petrol A.Ş. was established

• 2019: Bilgi University was purchased

• 2022: Doğa College was purchased

• 2024: Habertürk and Show TV were purchased

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled AKP’nin “Can”ına operasyon, published in BirGün newspaper on September 12, 2025.