Operation against Can Holding: 121 companies including Habertürk and Show TV seized

As part of the investigation launched by the Küçükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in İstanbul, detention warrants were issued for 10 people including holding executives Mehmet Şakir Can, Kemal Can and Kenan Tekdağ.

121 companies within the holding, including Habertürk and Show TV, were seized.

The investigation was carried out on charges of “forming a criminal organisation,” “smuggling,” “fraud” and “laundering assets derived from crime.” 121 companies and assets, particularly Habertürk and Show TV, were seized.

It was reported that the companies were transferred to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) and searches conducted by the gendarmerie are continuing.

STATEMENT FROM THE PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

The Küçükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement on the operation.

The statement said the operation was launched with reports from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and audit reports prepared by financial inspection units.

The statement included the following:

“It has been determined that a criminal organisation was established through companies operating within Can Holding for the purpose of committing crimes, that through this organisation qualified fraud, tax evasion, and the insertion of unregistered income into company accounts were carried out, and multifaceted actions aimed at laundering crime revenues were committed.

Within the scope of the investigation launched with MASAK reports and audit reports prepared by financial inspection units;

It was identified that large amounts of unregistered funds entered the companies operating within Can Holding, that these funds were transferred between various companies in an attempt to conceal their traces, and that tax liabilities were reduced through undocumented transactions and forged documents.

The profit-oriented criminal organisation established under the holding structure acted under the leadership of Kemal Can and Mehmet Şakir Can, creating multiple companies in the same sectors to hinder supervision and monitoring mechanisms, making changes in boards of directors to distribute responsibility among organisation members, and thus aiming to avoid legal sanctions.

In addition, it was found that cash capital increases were made in companies with no commercial activity, that these increases were shown as shareholders’ loans, that these loans did not reflect reality, and that the amounts in shareholders’ loan accounts were reinvested in the company under Law No. 7256 on Asset Peace. These transactions were deemed to be contrary to the purpose of the law and to constitute the laundering of crime revenues by integrating them into the system.

In line with the findings obtained from MASAK reports, it was understood that the organisation expanded its commercial volume with illegal revenues obtained from predicate offences such as qualified fraud, smuggling and violations of the Tax Procedure Law. It financed company acquisitions, share transfers and investment activities in strategic sectors such as education, media, finance and energy directly with crime revenues. In this way, the organisation aimed both to increase its economic power and to gain legitimacy in the public eye.”

TMSF APPOINTED AS TRUSTEE TO 121 COMPANIES

“As a result of a comprehensive evaluation of the financial transactions identified in the MASAK reports, it was revealed that the suspects both laundered the illegal proceeds and tried to gain false prestige and power in economic life by directing them to different sectors. Within the scope of the operation, the assets of 121 companies were seized and TMSF was appointed as trustee, and detention warrants were issued for 10 suspects.”

STATEMENT FROM TMSF

The Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) was appointed by court order as trustee to 121 companies belonging to Can Holding.

According to a statement from TMSF, within the scope of the investigation conducted by the İstanbul Küçükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, TMSF was appointed as trustee to 121 companies belonging to Can Holding.

The statement noted that during this period TMSF’s main aim is to protect the rights of company employees and third parties and to ensure that all operations continue without disruption:

“For this purpose, meetings were also held with company executives. All companies under our responsibility will be managed in accordance with the requirements of legislation, with the understanding of a ‘prudent merchant,’ while maintaining stability and confidence. In addition, the educational institutions within the group will be managed with a sense of public responsibility. Educational activities will continue uninterrupted, and the education of our students will be safely sustained with the contribution of our teachers and the support of parents.”

FROM EDUCATION TO MEDIA: A WIDE NETWORK

Can Group also owns educational institutions such as Bilgi University and Doğa Colleges.

The holding also owns Energy petrol stations, Golden Hill Hotel and Mediza Hospital. In addition, it has investments in concrete plants and the logistics sector.

Last December, all shares of Park Group, the parent company of Ciner Holding, in Ciner Publishing Holding were transferred to Can Group.

Ciner Publishing Holding, founded in September 2007, included television channels such as Habertürk TV, Show TV, Bloomberg HT and HT Spor. All of them were taken over by Can Holding, leading Turgay Ciner to withdraw from the media.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Can Holding'e operasyon: Habertürk ve Show TV dahil 121 şirkete el konuldu, published in BirGün newspaper on September 11, 2025.