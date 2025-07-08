Operation against CHP municipalities: House arrest for Tutdere, arrest warrant requested for Karalar

Adana Metropolitan Mayor Zeydan Karalar and Adıyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere, who were detained in the latest operation targeting CHP municipalities, were referred to court.

Tutdere, who was referred to court with a request for judicial control, was placed under house arrest. Zeydan Karalar was referred to court with a request for detention.

Karalar, who was detained at his sister's house in Gebze on his way back from Istanbul, where he had come to visit CHP presidential candidate and İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is imprisoned in Silivri, and Tutdere, who was detained on 5 July while returning from Ankara to Adıyaman, were taken to the İstanbul Security Directorate building on Vatan Street.

Karalar, Tutdere and 11 others, who had been undergoing proceedings here for four days, were taken to Bayrampaşa State Hospital this morning for a health check. Members of the press were kept away from the checkpoint during the transfer. Karalar and Tutdere were taken to the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan at around 9:15 a.m.

The large number of security guards on the prosecutor's floor of the courthouse was noticeable, and the 13 individuals began giving their statements to the prosecutor at around 10:30 a.m. Following their statements, Karalar was remanded in custody and Tutdere was referred to court with a request for judicial control.

HOUSE ARREST DECISION FOR TUTDERE

The court decided to apply a judicial control measure of ‘not leaving his residence’ to Adıyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere.

Tutdere, who was given house arrest, made his first statement to the press, saying, "The interrogation of our other friends, including Mayor Zeydan, is still ongoing. Our wish and hope is for them to regain their freedom. We will follow the process and wait together."

When asked whether the house arrest would be implemented immediately, Tutdere replied, ‘We will comply with the court's decision.’

WHAT HAPPENED?

The new operation targeting CHP-run municipalities was carried out based on the statements of Aziz İhsan Aktaş and some of his associates.

As part of the operation, 13 people were detained, including Adana Metropolitan Mayor Zeydan Karalar, Adıyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere, and Antalya Metropolitan Mayor Muhittin Böcek, who was accused of two separate acts of bribery.

Böcek was arrested by the court on 5 July and sent to prison. Muhittin Böcek, who was arrested, denied the bribery allegations in his statement to the prosecutor's office, saying, ‘I absolutely do not accept the allegations made against me.’

