Operation against İstanbul Gold Refinery Inc.: Arrest warrants issued for 23 individuals

An operation was carried out this morning against İstanbul Gold Refinery Inc., which ranks 5th on the İstanbul Chamber of Industry's (ISO) list of ‘Turkey's 500 Largest Industrial Organisations’ (2024).

As part of an investigation initiated by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, it was stated that 23 individuals were issued detention warrants in connection with the operation targeting İstanbul Altın Rafinerisi A.Ş. and its affiliated companies.

In a statement issued by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, it was alleged that ‘as part of the ongoing investigation, 23 individuals who are officials of İstanbul Altın Rafinerisi AŞ and its affiliated companies caused public harm in an organised manner by obtaining state support through fraud.’

The statement noted that arrest warrants were issued for the suspects on charges of ‘violating Law No. 1211 on the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey and its Communiqués,’ ‘violating Law No. 4749 on the Regulation of Public Finance and Debt Management,’ and ‘violating Law No. 1567 on the Protection of the Value of Turkish Currency.’

***

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT İSTANBUL GOLD REFINERY INC

İstanbul Gold Refinery Inc., which was the subject of an operation today, is listed as Turkey’s 5th largest industrial enterprise. It is claimed that the company fraudulently presented exports and received a 3% state incentive, while a former AKP MP sits on its board. The company has also drawn attention for being visited and awarded by AKP ministers.

The name of İstanbul Gold Refinery Inc. came to public attention today following an operation. Although not widely known to the public, the company is among Turkey’s largest industrial enterprises alongside Tüpraş and Ford Otosan.

As part of the investigation conducted by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, detention orders were issued for 23 suspects, including company owner Özcan Halaç and General Manager Ayşen Esen, while 21 suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects are alleged to have formed an organisation that claimed to export precious metals and gold components worth a total of 543,634,253 dollars and received a 3% state incentive, causing the state a loss of 12,537,560 dollars through systematic fraud.

CLAIMED AS PROCESSED TO RECEIVE A 3% STATE INCENTIVE

It was stated that the companies melted imported gold ore in local gold facilities, mixed the melted gold with acid solutions to make it appear as processed, legally exported the resulting precious metal components abroad, earned foreign currency through this process, and received a 3% state incentive on the foreign exchange earnings in line with directives.

TURKEY’S 5TH LARGEST INDUSTRIAL ENTERPRISE

According to the İstanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO), İstanbul Gold Refinery Inc. ranks fifth on the list of Turkey’s largest industrial enterprises.

In İSO’s 2024 report “Turkey’s Top 500 Industrial Enterprises,” the company follows TÜPRAŞ, Ford Otomotiv Sanayi, Star Rafineri and Toyota Otomotiv Sanayi.

According to the list, the company made a profit of 77.8 million lira in 2025 and employs 244 people.

The company’s net sales brought in nearly 230 billion lira in revenue.

AKP NAME ON THE BOARD

The company’s Board Chair is Ayşe Esen, Deputy Chair is Erkan Halaç, and board members are H. İbrahim Selcen and Prof. Dr. İrfan Gündüz.

Prof. Dr. İrfan Gündüz, who served as an AKP İstanbul MP in the 21st, 22nd and 23rd terms of Parliament, currently chairs the Board of Trustees of İbn Haldun University.

The Deputy Chair of the same Board of Trustees is Bilal Erdoğan, son of AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

PHOTOS WITH AKP FIGURES

The company has been awarded several times as an export champion in the jewellery sector, receiving its awards from AKP figures such as Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Ali Yerlikaya, Nihat Zeybekci and Ruhsar Pekcan.

In addition, photographs of AKP ministers visiting the company are displayed in the photo gallery section on the company’s website.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İstanbul Altın Rafinerisi A.Ş.'ye operasyon: 23 kişi hakkında gözaltı kararı, and İstanbul Altın Rafinerisi A.Ş. hakkında bilinmesi gerekenler, published in BirGün newspaper on October 6, 2025.