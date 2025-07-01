Operation against İzmir Metropolitan Municipality: 120 people detained

An operation was carried out early this morning as part of an investigation launched by the İzmir Public Prosecutor's Office into allegations of ‘corruption’ and ‘irregularities’ at the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality.

It has been reported that 157 people have been detained as part of the investigation.

Among the 120 people detained were former İzmir Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Tunç Soyer and CHP İzmir Provincial Chairman Şenol Aslanoğlu.

CHP İzmir Provincial Chairman Şenol Aslanoğlu, who made a statement via X, shared the information that he was detained in Ankara, where he was attending a meeting of provincial chairmen of his party.

Aslanoğlu also added that he had previously been summoned three or four times to give a statement regarding the allegations that served as the basis for his detention.

Some of the names for whom arrest warrants have been issued are as follows:

• Former Mayor of İzmir Metropolitan Municipality Tunç Soyer,

• CHP İzmir Provincial Chairman Şenol Aslanoğlu,

• Former Secretary General of İzmir Metropolitan Municipality Barış Karcı,

• Former General Manager of İZBETON Heval Savaş Kaya,

• Deputy Secretary General of Manisa Metropolitan Municipality Ulaş Aydın,

• Engin Güzel, Deputy Mayor of Buca Municipality,

• Özgür Ozan Yılmaz, former Deputy Secretary General of İzmir Metropolitan Municipality,

• Çağlar Kalkan, Member of the İzmir Chamber of Commerce Assembly,

• Gaffar Karadoğan, Deputy Chief Physician of Eşrefpaşa Hospital of İzmir Metropolitan Municipality,

• Gürkan Erdoğan, General Manager of İZSU,

• Mehmet Hanifi Mert Yılmaz, Deputy Mayor of Bayraklı Municipality,

• CHP Bornova District Deputy Chairman Haydar İzgin,

• İzmir Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Secretary General Övünç Özgen

• CHP Ankara Provincial Chairman Ümit Erkol's son F. Erkol.

• CHP İzmir Deputy Mahir Polat's brother Ulaş Polat.

• İzmir Metropolitan Municipality City Theatres General Art Director Yücel Erten.

STATEMENT FROM CHP MEMBERS

CHP Deputy Chairman Murat Bakan made a statement on the operation via the social media platform X (Twitter).

Bakan wrote, ‘In İzmir, our former Metropolitan Mayor Tunç Soyer, senior bureaucrats of the period, and our Provincial Chairman Şenol Aslanoğlu were taken into custody at dawn. We are facing a process similar to what happened in Istanbul.’

‘A PROCESS SIMILAR TO İSTANBUL’

Bakan used the following statements:

"We woke up to another dawn operation today. In İzmir, our former Metropolitan Mayor Tunç Soyer, senior bureaucrats of the period, and our Provincial Chairman Şenol Aslanoğlu were detained at dawn. We are facing a process similar to what happened in İstanbul.

When we look at the names of those detained, we see that the allegations against them are issues that have been discussed in public for a long time, repeatedly explained, investigated, or debated in the political arena. There is no suspicion of flight. These people have known addresses and are in the public eye every day. If they had been summoned for questioning, they would have gone, of course.

This dawn arrest is not a legal necessity, but a clear political choice. Indeed, President Erdoğan had signalled these operations from the palace a few days ago, saying, ‘It's not just İstanbul, other provinces are also in disaster.’ What we are witnessing today is not the product of the law, but of a judicial system that acts on orders. We are fighting for the independence of the judiciary. But when we face reality, we see that this remains merely a wish.

We are now heading to İzmir on the first flight. We will stand by our friends and be by their side. We will continue our solidarity and struggle against this injustice with determination."

‘A REPUTATION ASSASSINATION IS BEING CARRIED OUT’

CHP Party Spokesperson Deniz Yücel made the following statement regarding the operation:

"We have received information that an operation has been carried out against the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality, and that our former Metropolitan Mayor Tunç Soyer and some bureaucrats have been detained. We have also received information that our İzmir Provincial Chairman Şenol Aslanoğlu has been detained in Ankara as part of the same investigation. The dawn operations continue. Those who are in a position to go and give a statement if summoned are being subjected to character assassination. I am flying to İzmir on the first flight. I am calling on the İzmir Bar Association to take action in solidarity against possible legal violations and human rights abuses."

‘YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PREVENT TURKEY'S CHANGE’

CHP Group Deputy Chairman Ali Mahir Başarır made a post on social media regarding the operation against the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality.

Başarır used the following statements:

"The coup plotters are at work! On the 100th day of the 19 March political coup, the arrest of our former Mayor of İzmir Metropolitan Municipality Tunç Soyer and our Provincial Chairman Şenol Aslanoğlu is no coincidence! The same scenario again: allegations of corruption, a dawn raid, a perception operation... This is not an investigation; this is a straightforward political operation! You will never be able to intimidate the Republican People's Party! You will not be able to prevent change in Turkey."

‘THE GOAL IS TO SILENCE OUR MUNICIPALITIES AND DESIGN POLITICS’

CHP Deputy Chairman Burhanettin Bulut also commented on the operation targeting the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality on his social media account, saying, "İzmir's former Mayor Tunç Soyer, İzmir Provincial Chairman Şenol Aslanoğlu and bureaucrats were again detained in a dawn raid. The ruling party is using the judiciary, which it has turned into its backyard, as a weapon. The aim is not to fight corruption, but to discredit the opposition to regain lost votes, silence our municipalities, and design politics. We will not bow down to these illegalities, dirty scenarios, and cheap conspiracies."

Source: İzmir Büyükşehir Belediyesi'ne operasyon: 120 kişi gözaltına alındı