Operation against İzmir Metropolitan Municipality: Tunç Soyer and CHP provincial chair Aslanoğlu arrested

As part of the investigation launched into allegations of "corruption" and "irregularities" regarding İzmir Metropolitan Municipality, 99 of the 119 detainees referred to court this morning were sent with a request for arrest.

The İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office had launched an investigation into İzmir Metropolitan Municipality based on allegations of "corruption" and "irregularities."

Based on reports by the Court of Accounts, civil inspectors, and expert witnesses, arrest warrants were issued for 157 people, including former İzmir Metropolitan Mayor Tunç Soyer, CHP İzmir Provincial Chair Şenol Aslanoğlu, and former İZBETON General Manager Heval Savaş Kaya, on charges of "rigging tender procedures and performance of obligation" and "aggravated fraud." The procedures at the Police Department were completed for 137 detainees.

REFERRALS TO COURT MADE

Tunç Soyer, who was questioned yesterday at the İzmir Police Department's Yeşilyurt building until the evening, was referred to İzmir Courthouse in Bayraklı this morning after the completion of his statement.

It was stated that Soyer was first taken for a medical check and referred to court following the completion of the health report procedures. He was brought into the courthouse through the old Forensic Medicine entrance.

ASLANOĞLU ALSO REFERRED

CHP İzmir Provincial Chair Şenol Aslanoğlu, whose statement began to be taken yesterday afternoon, was also taken for a medical check this morning. After the medical check, Aslanoğlu was also brought into the courthouse through the old Forensic Medicine entrance.

A total of 119 people, whose detention period had ended, were brought before the judge at the courthouse.

ARREST REQUEST FOR 99 PEOPLE

Of the 119 people sent to the İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, one was released by the prosecutor. 99 people, including former İzmir Metropolitan Mayor Tunç Soyer and CHP İzmir Provincial Chair Şenol Aslanoğlu, were referred to the criminal judgeship of peace with a request for arrest, while 19 were referred with a request for judicial control.

TUNÇ SOYER AND ŞENOL ASLANOĞLU ARRESTED

Of the 99 people referred to court with a request for arrest, 35 were arrested, including former CHP İzmir Metropolitan Mayor Tunç Soyer, CHP İzmir Provincial Chair Şenol Aslanoğlu, and İZBETON General Manager Heval Savaş Kaya.

WHAT HAPPENED?

On the morning of 1 July, an operation was carried out as part of the investigation launched by the İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into allegations of "corruption" and "irregularities" at İzmir Metropolitan Municipality. It was learned that arrest warrants had been issued for 157 people as part of the investigation.

Among those detained were former İzmir Metropolitan Mayor Tunç Soyer and CHP İzmir Provincial Chair Şenol Aslanoğlu.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İzmir Büyükşehir Belediyesi'ne operasyon: Tunç Soyer ve CHP İl Başkanı Aslanoğlu tutuklandı published in BirGün newspaper on July 4, 2025.