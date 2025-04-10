Operation against journalism: Our writer Timur Soykan and Murat Ağırel have been referred to the courthouse

The journalists’ statement procedures at the İstanbul Police Department on Vatan Street began at 14:30. The statements of Soykan and Ağırel were completed at 17:10. The journalists were then referred to the courthouse.

It was learned that a detention order had been issued against the journalists as part of an investigation conducted by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, based on allegations of “threat” and “blackmail” following a complaint by Erkan Kork, the owner of Flash TV and Bank Pozitif, who is currently under arrest in a money laundering investigation.

THEY WERE GOING TO TESTIFY VOLUNTARILY

The journalists, who were taken into custody on the grounds of “flight risk” and “tampering with evidence”, were actually planning to go to the prosecutor’s office and give their statements voluntarily today, had they not been detained.

Under the search and seizure warrant, an examination was carried out on the desktop computer, hard drives, laptops and other digital materials at the homes of Ağırel and Soykan.

MESSAGE FROM TİMUR SOYKAN TO BİRGÜN

BirGün writer Timur Soykan sent a message to our newspaper through his lawyers. In his message, Soykan said: “We have no boss, but we are not without support. We’re lucky to have BirGün. Many greetings to all comrades. We stand shoulder to shoulder in our struggle for truth.”