Operation at Şile Municipality: Mayor Özgür Kabadayı detained

Another operation has been added to the ongoing targeting of CHP-run municipalities. In the morning hours, teams from the Financial Crimes Division of the İstanbul Police Department conducted a raid at Şile Municipality. As part of the investigation initiated by the İstanbul Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, it was reported that six people, including Mayor Özgür Kabadayı, were taken into custody.

FIRST REACTION FROM CHP: THIS IS A MAFIA ORDER

Speaking on Halk TV, CHP Parliamentary Group Deputy Chair Ali Mahir Başarır commented on the operation. Başarır stated that there had been no prior investigation into Özgür Kabadayı and said:

“We do not want to get used to waking up every morning to these absurd investigations. Our mayors are being subjected to judicial harassment. They arrest our mayors based on the statements of those they have already arrested as organised crime leaders. There is no logic of prosecution here. This can’t go on. We are under real harassment. These operations are disturbing the peace of 86 million people.

We were not aware of any investigation. Many of our mayors have no ongoing or initiated investigations. First, they take them into custody, create a perception, then try to gather evidence. This is a mafia order. It is not, and cannot be, a legal system. Everyone knows these investigations are political.

They arrested this man (Aziz İhsan Aktaş) as an organised crime leader and put him at the top of the chart. Then they released him and began attacking our mayors using his statements.

Not a single AKP member, not from metropolitan municipalities, not from provinces, not even from districts, not even a council member has been taken into custody in this country. It’s a shameful scene.

They are punishing the public. Erdoğan is creating a perception in the municipalities he lost.

Fifteen of our mayors have been taken into custody with these operations. Everyone and every institution in opposition, or seen as opposition, is under threat. Not even during coup periods have we seen such things.”

BULUT: THIS IS NOT A STATE OF LAW, BUT AN OPPRESSIVE REGIME. WE DO NOT ACCEPT THİS CORRUPT ORDER!

Reacting to the operation, CHP Deputy Chair Burhanettin Bulut said, “This is not a state of law, but an open oppressive regime. We do not accept this corrupt order!” Bulut’s statement on social media read:

“The dawn raids of the palace regime have become routine. This morning, our Şile Mayor Özgür Kabadayı was taken into custody. Unable to digest their defeat on March 31, the palace is trying to suppress what they couldn’t win at the ballot box through the police and judiciary, attempting to discredit our municipalities. The law has been turned into a tool of revenge, not justice. This is not a state of law, but an open oppressive regime. We do not accept this corrupt order!”

ULAŞ KARASU: THEY WILL BE BROUGHT DOWN TOGETHER WITH THEIR CORRUPT ORDER

CHP Deputy Chair Ulaş Karasu also reacted to the dawn operation and detention of Mayor Özgür Kabadayı, saying, “In the next election, they will be brought down together with this corrupt order they have created.” In his social media post, Karasu said:

“Dawn operations have become the routine of the one-man regime. This morning, our Şile Mayor Özgür Kabadayı and his colleagues were detained. Those who cannot accept defeat at the ballot box are trying to discredit our municipalities. Within this perception regime they have created, the law has become a tool of revenge. In the next election, they will be brought down along with this corrupt order they have created.”

“WHAT IS HAPPENING IS NOT ISOLATED, BUT SYSTEMATIC”

CHP Deputy Chair Suat Özçağdaş also made a social media post:

“Our Şile Mayor Özgür Kabadayı and municipal officials were detained this morning. This is not the rule of law, but an operation by a judiciary under the command of power – a regime that grows more aggressive the more it loses at the ballot box. The motive is clear: to discredit local administrations, usurp the public will, and dismantle the gains of the Republic.

The palace has not been able to accept the lesson in democracy given by the people on March 31. They are now trying to regain what they lost that day through prosecutors and media operations. But it’s futile: the people will not give you that mandate again! We know: what is happening is not isolated, but systematic. A regime of fear is being built. But they forget one thing: we are the Republic. We are the people. We are here.

No matter what tools of repression you deploy, we will not bow, we will not be silent, we will not retreat. This dark order will collapse. Justice will prevail again. Türkiye will breathe again.”

REACTION FROM ÖZGÜR ÇELİK WITH REFERENCE TO THE CRIMINAL PROCEDURE CODE

CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik also reacted to the operation:

“According to Article 118 of the Criminal Procedure Code, searches cannot be conducted in residences, workplaces or other enclosed spaces at night. Despite this, at 01:30 am, our Şile Mayor Özgür Kabadayı and his team were detained through home raids.

Those who have now resorted to night raids because dawn raids fail to intimidate the public should know that our laws limit operations and searches at night.

This ‘operationist’ mindset is harming our country’s peace, safety and security. Justice and human rights are being trampled for the sake of position, power and office.

Everyone should know that the will that emerged from the ballot box cannot be opposed, and no one can scare or silence us.”

Source: Şile Belediyesi'ne operasyon: Belediye Başkanı Özgür Kabadayı gözaltına alındı