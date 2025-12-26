Operation by the National Intelligence Organisation and the Police: ISIS member preparing for an attack before New Year's Eve arrested

In a joint operation carried out by National Intelligence Organisation (MİT) and the General Directorate of Security, an ISIS member named İbrahim Burtakuçin, who is alleged to have been preparing an action in the new year, was arrested in Malatya.

As a result of MİT’s intelligence work, it was determined that İbrahim Burtakuçin was carrying out activities on behalf of ISIS in Turkey, was seeking to join ISIS by travelling to conflict zones and was preparing an action/attack on behalf of ISIS for New Year. It was established that Burtakuçin was in contact with many ISIS sympathisers at home and abroad. As a result of MİT’s work, the suspect’s current location was identified. As a result of the work carried out by MİT and the General Directorate of Security, İbrahim Burtakuçin was arrested in Malatya.

ORGANISATIONAL CONTACTS IDENTIFIED

In the operation, digital materials belonging to the suspect and banned publications found at his home were seized. Following examinations, it was determined that Burtakuçin’s materials contained ISIS software, images related to ISIS’s flag/banners, audio files used by the organisation for motivation in suicide bomber/fedayeen actions and supporting joining the organisation, images and videos of ISIS elements and leaders and organisational contacts he carried out with ISIS elements.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office also issued arrest warrants yesterday for 137 people alleged to have been preparing to attack Christmas and New Year celebrations following ISIS’s call and 115 people were detained. Many weapons and cartridges were also seized in the operation.

With its letter dated 19 December 2025, the Ankara Provincial Gendarmerie Command had warned all its units that ISIS could carry out an attack in Ankara and İstanbul ahead of New Year.

