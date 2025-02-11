Operation on 9 municipalities in İstanbul: Deputy mayors detained

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has announced a new operation targeting municipalities governed by the CHP. Ten individuals, including the Deputy Mayors of Kartal and Ataşehir, have been detained. According to the prosecutor’s statement, the detentions and searches began at 6:00 AM.

The operation, dubbed the "Urban Consensus" operation, targeted nine municipalities in İstanbul.

Among those detained are the Deputy Mayors of Kartal and Ataşehir, as well as council members from the municipalities of Üsküdar and Şişli.

10 INDIVIDUALS DETAINED

The operation, carried out by the İstanbul Terror Offences Investigation Bureau, resulted in the detention of:

Deputy Mayor of Kartal Municipality C.Y., Deputy Mayor of Ataşehir Municipality L.G., Council Member of Üsküdar Municipality B.K., Council Member of Sancaktepe Municipality E.G., Council Member of Fatih Municipality G.A., Council Member of Tuzla Municipality H.Ö., Council Member of Adalar Municipality N.A., Council Member of Şişli Municipality S.G., Council Member of Beyoğlu Municipality T.Ş., and İ.P., a civilian individual allegedly linked to Beyoğlu Municipality, were taken into custody.

STATEMENT FROM THE PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

In its statement, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office claimed that the "Urban Consensus strategy was a system of organization beyond the DEM Party." It further stated that the formations within the organization, including the DBP and HDK, which focus on organizational activities, are the primary institutions responsible for developing and managing the grassroots mobilization system. Based on this assessment, the statement concluded that the named suspects are members of the organization operating within the framework of the terrorist organization’s urban reconciliation activities.

According to the prosecutor’s office, simultaneous raids were conducted at 6:00 AM, leading to the detention of 10 individuals. Police searches were conducted at the homes, workplaces, and offices of the deputy mayors involved.

Source: İstanbul'da 9 belediyeye operasyon: Başkan yardımcıları gözaltında