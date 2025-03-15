Operation on CHP municipalities: 17 people, including Şükrü Genç, arrested

Seventeen of the 34 individuals, including former employees of CHP-run Sarıyer and Şişli municipalities, who were detained on allegations of "financing DHKP-C," have been arrested, while 17 were released.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into certain municipal employees based on allegations that they had "provided financial support to DHKP-C through tenders between 2014 and 2016."

A total of 38 individuals were targeted for detention, including 3 from Ataşehir Municipality, 5 from Maltepe Municipality, 8 from Sarıyer Municipality, and 8 from Şişli Municipality.

Simultaneous raids were carried out on 31 addresses in Samsun, Bursa, İzmir, and Istanbul, leading to the detention of 34 people, including former Sarıyer Mayor Şükrü Genç and the then-deputy mayors of Ataşehir and Maltepe.

Those detained were transferred to Çağlayan Courthouse yesterday morning after undergoing medical examinations.

DETENTION REQUEST FOR 26 PEOPLE

After completing their statements to the prosecutor, 26 individuals, including Şükrü Genç, Ataşehir Deputy Mayor Kalender Özdemir, Maltepe District Deputy Mayor Haydar Battal, and Maltepe District Mayor’s Private Secretary Melih Morsünbül, were referred to the criminal court of peace with a request for arrest.

It was stated that Genç, Özdemir, Battal, and Morsünbül were charged with "financing terrorism." Judicial control was requested for eight others.

17 PEOPLE RELEASED

The on-duty court ruled for the arrest of 17 individuals, including Şükrü Genç, İsmail Erdem, Melih Morsünbül, and Mahmut Serdar Kızılay, on charges of "financing a terrorist organization."

Seventeen others, including İsmail Yalnız, Muhittin Yetimler, Necati Demirci, and Hatice Yazlık, were released under judicial control.

