Operations targeting CHP municipalities continue

As part of the “bribery” investigation into Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, six more people have been detained. Those taken into custody were brought to the police for questioning.

In another bribery case on the other hand, former CHP Nilüfer Mayor Erdem and 14 others have been arrested.

In the investigation concerning İZBETON, a subsidiary of İzmir Metropolitan Municipality, the İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office objected to the release under house arrest of CHP İzmir Provincial Chair Şenol Aslanoğlu and Cihangir Lübiç during the second hearing of the trial.

ANTALYA METROPOLITAN MUNICIPALITY OPERATION

Six people have been detained in the bribery investigation into Antalya Metropolitan Municipality. Those detained were taken to the police for questioning. Antalya Metropolitan Mayor Muhittin Böcek had been detained on 5 July 2025 as part of the same investigation and was arrested the same day. In August, Deputy Secretary General of Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Serkan Temuçin and Acting Head of the Zoning Department Tuncay Kaya were also arrested. On 9 September, eight more individuals were taken into custody.

***

TURGAY ERDEM ARRESTED

In Bursa, 15 of the 22 people detained on charges including “bribery, forming a criminal organisation, and laundering assets obtained from crime” have been arrested, among them former CHP Nilüfer Mayor Turgay Erdem.

The Bursa Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched the investigation on suspicion of “establishing, managing, and participating in a criminal organisation, bribery, and laundering assets obtained from crime.” Following interrogation, 22 people including former Nilüfer Mayor Turgay Erdem were referred to court.

The court ordered the arrest of Turgay Erdem, former zoning director of Nilüfer Municipality Ayşegül E, construction inspection firm owner Tamer İ, engineer Metin Yaşar Ç, businessman Hulusi K, contractors Serkan B, Mehmet Ziya A, Namık Ziya M, Ekrem P, municipal employees Serkan Ç, Muttalip K, Alaattin A, former civil servant Mehmet Fatih Ç, company employee Berk O, and Ersel Ç.

Erdem’s wife Z.E, his brother-in-law M.T, architects U.T and M.K, contractors Ş.A and M.A, and driver E.T were released under judicial control.

BANK ACCOUNTS SEIZED

During searches, cash, jewellery, real estate, vehicles, and bank and cryptocurrency accounts were seized. A company was also placed under the control of the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF).

It was reported that efforts are continuing to apprehend one wanted suspect.

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

Erdem and 20 others were detained on 10 October as part of the investigation, while another suspect was arrested at Sabiha Gökçen Airport upon re-entering the country yesterday.

A total of 22 people, including Turgay Erdem, his wife, his brother-in-law, several municipal employees, contractors, and a construction inspection firm owner and staff, were referred to court yesterday.

***

OBJECTION TO ASLANOĞLU’S RELEASE!

In the investigation into İZBETON, a subsidiary of İzmir Metropolitan Municipality, the İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office objected to the release under house arrest of CHP İzmir Provincial Chair Şenol Aslanoğlu and Cihangir Lübiç in the case concerning alleged irregularities in cooperatives.

The case, in which 65 defendants are being tried, held its second hearing yesterday (Monday, 13 October).

The court ruled for the continued detention of Tunç Soyer, Barış Karcı, and Heval Savaş Kaya, while ordering the release of Şenol Aslanoğlu, Cihangir Lübiç, and Hüseyin Şimşek under house arrest (judicial control).