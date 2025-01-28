Opposition Stands Firm Against Journalist Detentions

Following the detention of journalist Barış Pehlivan, Halk TV Managing Director Serhan Asker and presenter Seda Selek have also been detained in connection with the investigation into the expert, whose name İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu revealed yesterday.

Reacting to the detentions, İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu stated on social media that Turkey has entered a new era of oppression. He described the detentions as "shameful”. Meanwhile, CHP İstanbul Provincial Leader Özgür Çelik announced they are heading to Halk TV with all the executives and District Presidents.

LEFT PARTY: "WE WILL NOT BOW DOWN TO THIS FASCISM"

The Left Party issued a statement on social media strongly condemning the crackdown on journalists:

"The one-man regime has chosen journalists today to try to intimidate the society.

It is as if a button has been pressed; anyone who speaks, writes, criticises is facing operations and arrests.

We will not bow down to this fascism. Together now against those who are trying to silence the voice and choke the breath of this country!"