Or are you unable to say ISIS?

ISIS carried out an armed attack in front of the Israeli Consulate General in Beşiktaş. Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi announced that one of the three suspects who carried out the attack was killed, while the other two were neutralized in an injured state.

A deputy chief public prosecutor and two public prosecutors were assigned to the case. It was reported that the assailants had travelled from Izmit to Istanbul in a rented vehicle and opened fire with long-barrelled weapons on police officers stationed in front of the building. Çiftçi refrained from explicitly stating that the attackers were members of ISIS, saying: “It has been determined that one of the identified individuals has links to an organization that exploits religion; and those one of the two terrorists who are brothers has a criminal record related to drugs.”

Three suspects identified as connected to the attack were taken into custody. A striking detail also emerged about the attacker, Yunus Emre S., who was killed in the clash in front of the Israeli Consulate General. It was revealed that he had been involved in a murder in Adana in 2018.

CHP Member of Parliament Murat Bakan reacted to the Interior Ministry’s failure to explicitly name the organization behind the attack, asking: “Which terrorist organization carried out the attack?” Addressing Minister Çiftçi, Bakan said: “Are you not sure that the terrorist organization behind the attack is ISIS? Or is this due to your ideological preferences?”

Meanwhile, during an ISIS operation conducted by police in Yalova on December 29, a clash broke out after suspects opened fire on officers. In the ensuing confrontation during the operation against ISIS, three police officers and one neighbourhood watchman were killed, and eight police officers were injured.

Source: CHP'li Bakan'dan İçişleri Bakanı Çiftçi'nin açıklamalarına tepki: IŞİD demekten imtina edemezsiniz!