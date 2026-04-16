Orbán’s defeat, İsmail Arı, and the Censorship Law

Sibel Hürtaş

In November 2023, T24 columnist Tolga Şardan; in February 2026, Alican Uludağ; and in March, BirGün newspaper reporter İsmail Arı were arrested on charges of “providing misleading information to the public”—or, as it is commonly known, under the Censorship Law—based on the news articles they had written. In the time between these two examples, over 5,000 people have been investigated under the Censorship Law. Many of them were journalists and social media users.

The true architect of this law, which has affected thousands of people over the past three years, is none other than Hungary’s 16-year Prime Minister Victor Orban, who lost his seat in the April 12 elections!

As soon as he came to power in 2010, Orban first targeted independent media and did everything in his power to create a kind of propaganda empire. The state of media ownership in Hungary over the past 16 years is the clearest indication of this. During Orban’s rule, he first established a vast sphere of influence over the media by granting control to capital groups close to the government, largely through loans from public banks. These media owners were sustained not only by public loans but also by state subsidies for the press. By 2018, 476 media outlets in the country were under the control of pro-government capital groups. This dominance was consolidated in 2018 through the establishment of the KESMA Foundation, crowning the media monopolization.

MEDIA MONOPOLIZATION

During Orbán's rule, the government strictly enforced its policies aimed at media monopolization. The latest move took place toward the end of 2025. Just 5.5 months before the election, the Swiss-based Ringier was forced to sell all its media assets in Hungary, and in November, the sale was completed by Indamedia Network, a media group known to be close to the government. The transfer of Blikk, the country’s most widely read newspaper, to government control shortly before the election was not viewed as a coincidence in Hungary.

Orbán established the National Media Authority immediately upon coming to power in 2010. The Authority’s members were elected by Parliament, and its primary duties included overseeing media organizations, issuing and revoking broadcast licenses, and regulating the media market. The Authority came under fire from press freedom organizations for the penalties it imposed on independent media outlets during its tenure.

Opposition journalists were frequently targeted and labeled as “traitors” or “agents.” But most significantly, the Pegasus scandal broke out in 2021, targeting journalists. The government denied allegations that this spyware—which involved surveillance and tracking of journalists—had been used, and investigations were left unresolved.

IT DIDN’T STOP AT THE COUNTRY’S BORDERS

Orbán’s administration had no tolerance for independent news about Hungary—not just within Hungary’s borders, but anywhere in the world. Indeed, the developments following Orbán’s visit to the White House on November 7, 2025, were a clear indication of this. Following Orban’s meeting with Trump, the Hungarian service of RFL/RE—which operates in the U.S.—was quietly shut down just months before the elections.

A legal regulation threatening not only journalists but also social media users in Hungary came into effect in 2021. In fact, this was an expanded version of the law that established the National Media Authority in 2010, which brought all media under control. The law that came into effect in Hungary in 2021 was proposed to the Turkish Grand National Assembly just one year later: the Censorship Law!

This was stated by none other than the ruling AKP, which drafted the proposal. While the Censorship Law was under debate, then-Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Şentop proudly boasted that they had adopted this regulation from Hungary in response to the criticism directed at the proposal. At the time, Hungary was facing harsh criticism regarding its media policies from both European Commission bodies and international organizations.

This regulation was, in every sense of the word, the worst in Europe!

The similarity in media policies between Turkey and Hungary has, with this legislation, turned into a pattern of mimicking each other’s political maneuvers. While Hungary has effectively brought social media under control through this legislation, in Turkey, over 5,000 investigations have been launched in just three years. Journalists İsmail Arı and Alican Uludağ were arrested due to this legislation.

It doesn’t end there,

The two countries have gone beyond merely imitating each other in media matters and have been regularly collaborating over the past two years. The Presidency’s Communications Directorate continued the “Turkey-Hungary Media Program” project throughout 2025. As part of this, a series of joint meetings between Hungary and Turkey were held throughout the year.

In fact, just a few months ago, in December 2025, a “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Combating Disinformation Between the Presidency of Communications of the Republic of Turkey and the Office of the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Hungary” was signed.

It is abundantly clear that the much-discussed similarities between Turkey and Hungary since the April 12 elections are rooted in a collaboration that goes beyond mere parallels in media policies. It is unclear what Turkey hopes to gain from this political partnership, but the bad news came on April 12. Orbán suffered a complete defeat as a result of the financial pressure, monopolization, and censorship policies he had persistently pursued up until the election!

Victor Orbán's defeat in the April 12 elections demonstrated that power cannot be preserved by creating media monopolies, criminalizing journalists, increasing restrictions on press and freedom of expression, and expanding mechanisms of pressure and censorship; on the contrary, it revealed that restrictions on freedoms spell the end of authoritarian regimes. Orbán's defeat on 12 April should serve as a lesson to those who try to cling to power by copying these tactics of repression and censorship; after all, the truth will come out sooner or later.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Orban’ın hezimeti, İsmail, Alican ve sansür yasası, published in BirGün newspaper on April 16, 2026.