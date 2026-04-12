Our correspondent İsmail Arı: I am in the same prison as those accused of robbing the Yunus Emre Foundation

Our correspondent İsmal Arı, who was arrested on the grounds of social media posts and journalistic activities, has sent a letter to BirGün writer Timur Soykan.

İsmail Arı wrote in his letter: ‘I have been held in prison for 21 days. The sole reason I am here is my work as a journalist. They labelled four of my news reports and videos, which I will defend in every way, as “misleading the public”. Yet they were all true! They fabricated an excuse to arrest me on a public holiday. They stormed the doors of all our relatives and carried out simultaneous raids.’

‘I WILL NOT GIVE UP JOURNALISM’

‘Am I a drug lord?’ asked Arı, adding, "They acted as if they were carrying out an operation against a drug lord. On the one hand, they wanted to silence me; on the other, they aimed to intimidate those on the outside. I have practised journalism with great passion and dedication. Whatever they do, I will not give up journalism,‘ he said.

İsmail Arı continued: ’I wish they had spent the money they spent on me on the Turhal District Police Headquarters instead. When I was taken into custody, I was first taken to the Turhal District Police Headquarters. The building was newly constructed, but neither the lift nor the flushes in the toilets were working. When I was brought to the Ankara Provincial Police Department, they asked me to lower my trousers and bend down and stand up! Now I am in the same prison as those accused of robbing the Yunus Emre Foundation. I was the first to report the Yunus Emre Foundation robbery. I received three awards for this story. It’s almost like a Levent Kırca sketch."

Our correspondent Arı concluded by emphasising, “They won’t see any fear or regret on my face. I will continue to practise journalism.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Muhabirimiz İsmail Arı: Yunus Emre Vakfı'nı soymakla suçlananlar ile aynı cezaevindeyim, published in BirGün newspaper on April 12, 2026.