Our determination is greater than the roads

Ebru Çelik

DORUK Mining workers have ignited the flame of resistance. Approximately 100 workers left the mine where they were employed in Eskişehir and began a march to Ankara yesterday to demand their withheld wages and compensation.

Workers at Doruk Mining, a subsidiary of Yıldız Holding located in the Mihalıççık district of Eskişehir, stated that the hardships they faced—which began after the mine was transferred to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) following July 15—have deepened since the mine was transferred to Doruk Mining, and that their labor rights, wages, and compensation rights have been violated.

Worker Sinan Koçak and Independent Mine Workers' Union (Bağımsız Maden-İş) lawyer Abdurrahim Demiryürek, speaking to BirGün on the road to Ankara, called for the release of Independent Mining-Union Education and Organization Specialist Başaran Aksu and trainee lawyer Doğukan Akan from the legal department, as well as for BİRTEK-SEN General President Mehmet Türkmen and Akbelen protester Esra Işık.

THE TRANSFER EXACERBATED THE CRISIS

Worker Koçak stated that in December 2022, the company was transferred to Doruk Madencilik along with all rights and obligations, but this transfer only deepened the problems. Koçak said, “Following the transfer, 300 workers were placed on unpaid leave with the union’s approval. Wages were never paid on time, and severance pay for retirees or laid-off workers was not deposited. During the ‘work stoppage’ actions in 2024 and 2025, since workers did not go to work under the union’s direction, both their daily wages were withheld and the insurance premiums vital for retirement were not paid. As of March 2026, with two months’ worth of unpaid wages accumulating, the workers made a collective decision in response to the Turkey Mining Workers’ Union’s employer-biased stance. On March 6, following the failure to pay wages, workers began resigning from the current union—which had failed to produce a solution—and joining Independent Mining-Workers. Six workers were fired after being contacted by phone. “Following that, approximately 150 more workers were sent on unpaid leave against their will,” he stated, describing the hardship they faced.

WE BELIEVE WE WILL WIN

“Despite the pressure from the employer and the yellow union, the workers maintained their resolve, and we took our first steps toward Ankara,” said Koçak. “People now see that this is their last chance. We believe we will win, and we will continue until the end. We still have a long way to go, and our resolve to fight remains strong,” he said.

THE BURDEN HAS GROWN AS WE’VE STRUGGLED

Attorney Demiryürek reported that they were moving toward Ankara along the challenging route between Mihalıççık and Beypazarı, accompanied by 100 mining workers. Noting that the average age of the workers is approximately 40 and that workers over 60 are also participating in the struggle, Demiryürek described the background of the current situation at Doruk Mining as follows: “The crisis is not new. Since the transfer from TMSF to Yıldızlar Holding in 2022, irregular wage payments, the withholding of severance pay, and forced unpaid leave without worker consent have become chronic issues. While the holding company amassed wealth by ‘siphoning off’ workers’ dues, the former authorized union, Türkiye Maden-İş, merely watched this process unfold. The fundamental reason workers are now turning to Independent Mining-Workers Union is this practice of stalling and selling out. At this point, there are hundreds of workers owed 3–4 months’ wages, unable to receive their seniority pay upon retirement, or unable to collect their dues despite court rulings. This “recklessness” and wage theft are not limited to this location; they are prevalent in the holding’s operations across many provinces, including Kütahya, Bilecik, and Çankırı. Plant managers display a blatant disregard for the law, going so far as to claim, “A worker I’ve placed on unpaid leave is not my employee.” Despite all this lawlessness, our demands against this holding—one of the entities with the most mining licenses in Turkey—are clear: All accumulated labor rights must be paid, the seven colleagues dismissed for union-related reasons must be reinstated, and this operation must either be nationalized or brought into a proper working framework. “This is not merely a wage dispute; it is a struggle for miners to remain on their land, avoid migration, and prevent their children’s livelihood from being devoured by the holding companies’ greed for profit.”

Stating that the arrests lack legal grounds and demanding the immediate release of Başaran Aksu and Doğukan Akan, Demiryürek assessed the situation with the following words:

LAW IS BEING BYPASSED

“We also demand freedom for Mehmet Türkmen, Esra Işık, Başaran Aksu, and Doğukan Akan, who have fought within the labor movement, and as we march, we call for the immediate release of these comrades. Our comrades have begun a hunger strike in the name of the miners’ struggle. If they weren’t inside, we would be marching together right now. They, too, have shown their solidarity with the miners in this way. Our friends were arrested under Article 217 of the Turkish Penal Code on the charge of “spreading misleading information,” through a method that circumvents the law. The arrest of Aksu, who protested the detention of Akbelen resistance activist Işık, and the imprisonment of Doğukan Akan, who stood by her, is part of a chain of operations. This situation is, in fact, an attack on our union. From Yıldızlar Holding to Limak, these entities view themselves as superior to the law and the state. These holding companies, which drive villagers from their lands, impoverish workers, and refuse to pay their dues despite court rulings, operate with complete “unlimited impunity.” In this system where public oversight is disregarded, workers’ lives are sacrificed to the holding companies’ greed for profit. Aksu and Akan, who are inside, have begun a hunger strike to support the workers. We, too, are continuing this struggle both for our own labor rights and for the freedom of our detained comrades. Our task is difficult, but we are strong because we represent the conscience of the people. Independent Mining Workers’ Union will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the working class until these rights are secured.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Azmimiz yollardan büyük, published in BirGün newspaper on April 14, 2026.