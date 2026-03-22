Our reporter İsmail Arı is in custody: Proceedings at the police station are ongoing

İsmail Arı, a BirGün reporter known for his reports on corruption and irregularities in public institutions as well as other societal ills in the country, was detained in Tokat, where he had gone to visit family.

Arı’s detention sparked widespread outrage across all segments of society.

Arı, who was detained yesterday evening (March 21) around 10:10 PM in the Turhal district, where his wife’s family home is located, was brought to Ankara early this morning.

Our reporter, who is currently in custody, faces charges of “publicly disseminating misleading information.”

The investigation is being conducted by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The police procedures for İsmail Arı, who was detained in Tokat and brought to Ankara, are ongoing.

A NOTE TO THE PUBLIC FROM İSMAİL ARI

İsmail Arı, who is currently in custody, shared a message with the public through his lawyers. Our reporter Arı said the following in his message:

"I was detained because of a video from three months ago. I was taken in the evening from a Eid visit and brought to Ankara after traveling 450 km. New tweets and my old videos continue to be added to my case file. I suspect they are trying to inflate the case to have me arrested. They’ve been looking for an excuse to arrest me for the past year anyway. My only crime is practicing journalism in this country. Journalism is not a crime. Stand with the journalists. Best regards..."