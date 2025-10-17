Our resources cannot be sold to the White House

The marches organised by the LEFT Party across the country continue. Ahead of the march on Saturday with the slogan “Eskişehir cannot be sold in the corridors of the White House”, the LEFT Party issued a statement.

In its statement regarding the issue of “rare earth elements found in Eskişehir”, which has been frequently covered in the press in recent days, the LEFT Party said, “It is clear that Erdoğan, who has lost public support at home and is seeking legitimacy in the US and Trump, is in a state of complete surrender. We will not allow the resources of Eskişehir and our country to be sold to imperialism.”

LEFT Party PM Member Mert Yedek made the following statement on the matter: According to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, there are 694 million tonnes of rare earth elements (REE) in the area between the districts of Beylikova and Sivrihisar. Officials say this is the world's second largest reserve after the 800 million tonne ‘Bayan Obo’ field in China.

The data on the rare earth element processing facility recently opened by Eti Maden was taken to the corridors of the White House without being shared with the public. It is known that Trump, in competition with China, has a plan to take down such raw material resources around the world.

These minerals, which are considered strategically important, are used in sectors such as energy, defence, and technology. Critical to US military superiority and the military-industrial complex, rare earth elements are used in numerous military applications, including F-35 fighter jets, Tomahawk missiles, various submarines, radar systems, Predator drones, guided missiles and smart bombs.

It is clear that Erdoğan, who has lost public support at home and seeks legitimacy in the US and Trump, is in a state of complete surrender. We will not allow Eskişehir and our country's resources to be sold to imperialism. The one-man regime has found a way out of its crisis by offering Eskişehir's land to the imperialists on a silver platter. The regime, which has sold off every corner of the country to capital, is now using our Eskişehir as a geopolitical bargaining chip in the imperialists' raw materials war, alongside its pro-American policies.

NOTHING BUT OCCUPATION

Colonial mining is emerging as a new imperialist model that forces countries into a new form of dependency. The groundwork for this dependency has intensified during the neoliberal era. Opening up rare earth elements to America means nothing less than the occupation of the country.

While the system of exploitation, whose infrastructure was established with the Mining Law and the Omnibus Law currently on the agenda as the “Olive Law”, deepens, Anatolia will be turned into a huge wreckage riddled with holes by international and national capital mining monopolies.

Those who are dragging our country into ruin for the sake of political fortune and greed are selling our lands in the corridors of the White House through colonial mining. For full independence, to defend our lands and our country, we are gathering at Yediler Park in Eskişehir on 18 October at 4 pm. We are marching forward, growing our anti-imperialist struggle.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kaynaklarımız Beyaz Saray’a pazarlanamaz, published in BirGün newspaper on October 17, 2025.