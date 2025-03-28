Over 100 Alevi women abducted in the past three days

News Centre

A press statement was held in Hatay’s Samandağ district upon the call of the Pir Sultan Abdal Cultural Association, in response to the massacre of Alevis in Syria and the recent reports of women being abducted.

The statement declared that over 100 Alevi women had been abducted, murdered or subjected to sexual violence in Syria over the past three days.

It continued: “The fate of the abducted women remains unknown. The barbaric mentality that sees women as spoils of war finds supporters not only in Syria but also in Turkey. This reactionary mindset incites sectarian hatred in an attempt to legitimise the destruction of an entire people. We will never remain silent in the face of these massacres and policies of annihilation!”

Source: Son üç günde 100’den fazla Alevi kadın kaçırıldı