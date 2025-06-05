Over 130 media outlets call for press freedom in Gaza

More than 130 international media outlets and press freedom organisations have issued a joint open letter criticising Israel for denying journalists access to Gaza for the past 20 months. The signatories, including BirGün, are calling for independent and unrestricted media access to Gaza and the protection of journalists working in the region.

The open letter highlights that local journalists in Gaza are working under constant threat of death and starvation, stating that nearly 200 journalists have lost their lives in Israeli attacks so far:

“To date, nearly 200 journalists have been killed by the Israeli military. Many more have been injured and face constant threats to their lives for doing their jobs: bearing witness. This is a direct attack on press freedom and the right to information.”

The letter stresses that Israel must fulfil its international obligations and protect journalists:

“At this pivotal moment, with renewed military action and efforts to resume the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, it is vital that Israel open Gaza’s borders for international journalists to be able to report freely and that Israel abides by its international obligations to protect journalists as civilians.”

Signed by media organisations and press freedom groups from across the world, the letter includes well-known outlets such as the BBC, Associated Press, France 24, Haaretz, The Independent, and NPR, as well as key organisations like the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The full letter is below:

We, the undersigned, call for immediate, independent, and unrestricted international media access to Gaza and for full protection of journalists who continue to report under siege.

For 20 months, the Israeli authorities have refused to grant journalists outside of Gaza independent access to the Palestinian territory – a situation that is without precedent in modern warfare. Local journalists, those best positioned to tell the truth, face displacement and starvation. To date, nearly 200 journalists have been killed by the Israeli military. Many more have been injured and face constant threats to their lives for doing their jobs: bearing witness. This is a direct attack on press freedom and the right to information.

We understand the inherent risks in reporting from war zones. These are risks that many of our organizations have taken over decades in order to investigate, document developments as they occur, and understand the impacts of war.

At this pivotal moment, with renewed military action and efforts to resume the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, it is vital that Israel open Gaza’s borders for international journalists to be able to report freely and that Israel abides by its international obligations to protect journalists as civilians.

We call on world leaders, governments, and international institutions to act immediately to ensure this.