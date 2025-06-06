Overcoming the initial steps

Berkant Gültekin

The ruling party, which has lost its political power and has no chance of winning a democratic election, is trying to maintain its existence through constitutional negotiations and the new alliances it will form on this basis.

Political pressure accompanies the bargaining process. With this pressure, the opposition, namely the CHP, which remains outside the circle of alliances, is being paralysed. At the same time, intense efforts are being made to suppress social opposition.

Yesterday, five more CHP mayors were removed from office. With the mayors of Avcılar, Büyükçekmece, Gaziosmanpaşa, Ceyhan and Seyhan, who were detained and arrested in the fifth wave of operations targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), the number of CHP mayors removed from office, including İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, has reached 11.

Eleven CHP mayors, who were elected by popular vote in the 31 March 2024 local elections against Erdoğan's government and who won the right to govern nine districts of İstanbul, are now in prison. Two of them (Şişli and Esenyurt) have been replaced by trustees on charges of ‘terrorism.’ Their ‘crime’ is ensuring the representation of Kurds in municipalities.

NOT WITHOUT REASON

What is happening today is not without reason. The CHP, which shook off its stagnation by holding its congress in November 2023, achieved success in the 31 March 2024 local elections by winning 26 of İstanbul's 39 districts. It added 12 more municipalities to the 14 it had won in 2019. Moreover, it was not just İstanbul's political map that changed, but Turkey's as well. The yellow colour gave way to the red colour. The CHP emerged as the leading party on the podium for the first time in nearly half a century. The footsteps of change were heard in the local elections.

The morale decline in the opposition due to the May 2023 elections turned into hope after the local elections. Polls revealing a decline in AKP's grassroots support also began to indicate that Erdoğan would lose to Ekrem İmamoğlu and other potential rivals. As time went on, the expectation that İmamoğlu would run against Erdoğan in the next presidential election became widespread.

However, before the first anniversary of the local election victory, on 19 March 2025, the ‘judiciary’ stepped in. İmamoğlu, the mayor of İstanbul, who was 12 points ahead of the ruling party's candidate, was detained along with around 100 people, including other elected mayors and many of his colleagues, and was later arrested.

The intervention, orchestrated as the footsteps of change were heard, did not stop there, of course. İmamoğlu's university diploma, necessary for his presidential candidacy, was revoked the night before his arrest. A lawsuit was filed to annul the CHP congress where Özgür Özel was elected as the party's leader and the party began to rise.

The judiciary, which is said to be ‘independent’ morning and night, coincidentally decided that there was corruption in CHP municipalities just as the CHP was breaking its shell, becoming the leading party for the first time in nearly half a century, and approaching power, and arrested the party's presidential candidate İmamoğlu and dozens of politicians!

Now, the investigation file is being filled with wave after wave of operations. Fifty to sixty people are being detained in dawn raids on their homes. Scenarios are being staged to discredit and humiliate people and make them look guilty even before they have given their statements to the prosecutor. These scenarios are being served up by the state agency, and the shameful events of the past are being repeated without hesitation.

19 MARCH WAS A TURNING POINT

After 19 March, a new phase began not only in terms of the regime's attacks but also in terms of the opposition's resistance. The social opposition, which gained momentum with the students' breach of the barricade in Beyazıt and spilled into the streets, also pushed the institutional opposition to a new level.

CHP leader Özgür Özel began to pursue a highly effective strategy centred on the voice and will of the grassroots. The bureaucratic opposition line was abandoned. The will of the millions in the squares and the determination they displayed revealed new and promising dynamics in politics, most notably the prevention of the appointment of a trustee to the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

However, what has happened so far should be seen as ‘first steps’ from both sides. The opposition's first steps were good; now the task and responsibility of continuing them lies ahead.

It is clear that there will be no slowdown in the blows dealt to the opposition by the judiciary. The country will wake up to police operations many more mornings. Every act of lawlessness will be followed by another. Because in a scenario where those who are currently imprisoned are released and the pressure is eased even slightly, the chances of the regime surviving are zero.

It is useful to summarise the situation and take stock. One in three elected CHP mayors in Istanbul has been imprisoned, and the operations are still ongoing. This is no ordinary move. A political programme aimed at eliminating the opposition, going beyond mere repression, is at work.

The regime treats actors who are poised to end its rule as a ‘criminal network.’ A political equation is being created in which it is impossible to transfer power through elections. All components of democracy must understand this and act with seriousness and historical responsibility.

FOR BREAD AND FREEDOM

In this context, it is vitally important that the demand for democracy be combined with a labour-based struggle in Turkey's current conditions, so that the resistance can evolve, expand, deepen and become sustainable. If the resistance is truly transformed into a struggle for bread and freedom, then the regime will really begin to feel the pressure.

On the other hand, it is necessary to maintain a distance from the project that is brightly packaged as a ‘democratic and freedom-oriented constitution’ but has no meaning other than a ceremony to grant rights to actors who will prop up the regime in order to ensure its own continuity. Even if a calculation of interests is being made, it should not be overlooked how stingy and hypocritical this regime has been in the use of existing constitutional rights.

In summary, given its scale and the fact that it is the primary target of attacks, the front representing millions of opponents, led by the CHP, has an inescapable responsibility to respond to the ruling party's political programme with a multifaceted and uncompromising performance of objection. Now it is time to solidify the reflex shown in the initial steps.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Başlangıç adımlarını aşmak, published in BirGün newspaper on June 6, 2025.