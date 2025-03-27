Özel’s criticism of Keir Starmer: “I can’t understand why the British Labour Party and Starmer have not said a word on the matter.”

CHP leader Özgür Özel criticised UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his party in a BBC interview for remaining silent about the arrest of İmamoğlu and 50 others. Özel pointed out that, despite reactions from many European countries, the British Labour Party remained silent. Özgür Özel said:

“What is the justification or reason for this? The whole of Europe is reacting, but I can’t understand why the British Labour Party and (UK Prime Minister Keir) Starmer have not said a word on the matter.” and continued:

“They arrest the Mayor of İstanbul and we don’t raise our voices together. What kind of friendship, brotherhood, or defence of democracy is this? The Labour Party is our sister party, and the UK is the cradle of democracy—how can they not respond to this? We are truly deeply hurt.”

Source: Özgür Özel, BBC röportajında Keir Starmer'ı eleştirdi