Özgür Çelik reacted to the release of images showing the transfer of individuals detained: “An image reminiscent of coup periods”

The financial crimes investigation targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, the investigation into the criminal organisation allegedly led by Aziz İhsan Aktaş, and the investigations related to the Büyükçekmece Municipality and the Beşiktaş Municipality Culture and Social Affairs Directorate resulted in the detention of 38 individuals. The 38 individuals were transferred to the courthouse after completing their procedures at the police station.

Anadolu Agency (AA) published a video of the transfer of the individuals detained in the operation against the municipalities.

CHP İstanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik made a statement to the press in front of the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan.

‘WE ARE FACING A REPUTATION ASSASSINATION’

Reacting to the images that were broadcast, Çelik said, “Surrounded by law enforcement and riot police, the mayors elected by the people were lined up in a row, as if we were in the First World War, as if they were war criminals or prisoners being transported from one place to another.”

“Who released these images? Anadolu Agency,” said Çelik, continuing, “Who is this Anadolu Agency? The Anadolu Agency, which manipulates elections during election periods, is now releasing images of the operations of this politicised judiciary to the public, spreading slander and defamation. It's as if these people are prisoners of war. It's as if this is a Nazi concentration camp. An image reflecting coup periods.”

Emphasising that “we are facing a reputation assassination” Çelik said, “They are trying to damage the reputation of our mayors with these images, they are trying to damage the reputation of the CHP with these images. They are portraying these people as if they were criminals, with so many police officers lined up around them, as if they were prisoners.”

Source: Özgür Çelik'ten tepki: Darbe dönemlerini yansıtan bir görüntü