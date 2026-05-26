Özgür Özel had called on İzmir: Rally area under police blockade

Following the call made today by the CHP’s elected chairman, Özgür Özel, to hold a rally in İzmir, the area where the rally was planned to take place has been placed under a police blockade. Özel had announced that they would hold a rally at Cumhuriyet Square at 12:00, but the İzmir Governorship had banned the rally. With more than an hour left before the rally, a large number of riot police teams were brought to the area. Cumhuriyet Square was blockaded with barricades and TOMA (Armoured Water Cannon Vehicles).

Özel had declared that a rally would be organised in İzmir against the unlawful actions and had called upon all citizens to attend.

The İzmir Governorship, however, rejected the request to hold the rally at Cumhuriyet Square. It was stated that the Governorship pointed to Gündoğdu Square for the rally on the grounds that 'only a limited number of people could be admitted' to Cumhuriyet Square. The CHP side, on the other hand, reported that no change would be made to the rally address.

Thereupon, with more than an hour left before the rally, Cumhuriyet Square was closed. A large number of riot police teams and TOMAs were brought to the area, and barricades were set up to prevent the rally.

Despite the blockade, CHP members continue to arrive at the rally area.

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"WE ARE NOT LEAVING THE PARTY"

Recalling that they were faced with the question "Should we resign?" from certain mayors, primarily starting from the Black Sea region, Özel said, "I would not want anyone to resign. We must remain in the CHP and fight here." Speaking to Cumhuriyet newspaper, Özel also emphasised that it was not correct to direct "nullity" criticisms towards members who supported Kılıçdaroğlu in the past, and that 99 per cent of the party stood against this decision.

Özel drew attention to the reactions coming from the grassroots following the nullity decision aimed at the party. Making a call to party organisations and members in various places, Özel made the following assessment:

"A large number of our mayors, starting first from the Black Sea, asked, 'Should we resign?'. I said, 'Do not'. I told provincial chairs and district chairs not to resign. A wave of member resignations was emerging, and we urged them not to do it. We are not leaving the party. I would not want anyone to resign. We must remain in the CHP and fight here."

"99 PER CENT OF THE PARTY STOOD AGAINST THE NULLITY"

Özel made his other call regarding the accusations of nullity. Özel used the following expressions:

"Some of our party members hold a group of colleagues who supported Mr Kemal in the past responsible. There are many people who harboured sympathy for Mr Kemal until the day of the nullity ruling, but now oppose the nullity. Let no one be declared a 'nullity-supporter' without hearing about the nullity issue directly from their own mouths. Especially in some places, people whose Alevi identity is prominent are being called nullity-supporters. Please, let no such thing be done. All Alevi organisations condemned the nullity decision. This was very valuable to us.

99.9 per cent of the party took a stand on the side of democracy against the nullity. I read messages from all over Turkey saying, 'We used to support Mr Kemal, now we are with you,' with a lump in my throat and tears in my eyes. 23 of our colleagues had shared Mr Kemal's video. 10 of them have also released statements demanding an emergency convention. Apart from those who marched to the party arm-in-arm with criminal types, no one deserves the label of a nullity-supporter."

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KEMAL KILIÇDAROĞLU'S MOVE REGARDING ÖZGÜR ÖZEL AND EKREM IMAMOĞLU

Following the absolute nullity decision in the CHP, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who was reinstated to the party leadership by a court decision, made statements to the pro-government news channel TGRT Haber.

Stating that a disciplinary process would be initiated within the party, it was claimed that Kılıçdaroğlu might part ways with certain names following a report to be prepared by a commission to be established. It was suggested that the expulsion of the imprisoned Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu could also come onto the agenda.

TGRT Haber Ankara Representative Fatih Atik announced that he had met with Kılıçdaroğlu and shared a photograph taken together on his social media account. According to the information conveyed by Atik, Kılıçdaroğlu stated that the disciplinary process would be operated within the party and ways would be parted with some names.

It was reported that Kılıçdaroğlu used the following expressions during the meeting: "The Republican People's Party has the strength and historical accumulation to overcome all these difficulties. Those who fight and side with division have no place under this sacred roof. Our march to power has begun. We will purify ourselves, we will win."

Atik also claimed that in the process planned to be initiated, the situation of the imprisoned İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu could also be evaluated.

Fatih Atik also brought a striking claim to the agenda regarding Özgür Özel's title of "Group Chairman" in Parliament:

"Now I am dropping a bombshell. A second shock is coming for Özgür Özel. When the party leadership was gone, he had himself elected as the Group Chairman. Kılıçdaroğlu's team is in dialogue with the Parliamentary Speaker's Office... The Parliamentary Speaker's Office reportedly said, 'This Group Chairmanship is invalid.' The necessary correction will also be made on the website of Parliament. Currently, negotiations are continuing between the parties. A letter will be sent after the Eid holiday and Özel will not be able to use the title of 'Group Chairman'.”