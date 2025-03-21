Özgür Özel: I invite all of Türkiye to the squares and the streets

CHP leader Özgür Özel visited Beylikdüzü Municipality today following the detention of Beylikdüzü Mayor Murat Çalık.

Speaking in front of the municipality building, Özel said: “Beylikdüzü is a district that holds great value and significance in the history of the Republic of Türkiye one whose importance is growing by the day and which, once it takes its rightful place in history, will be remembered in a very different light.”

Özel added: “Everyone should be aware of what they’re saying. On the first day, I sent my well wishes to Mrs Dilek and rushed to Saraçhane. I’ve been there since midday, and I haven’t left—I’m staying there. There were only two exceptions: yesterday, I visited Şişli Municipality and the family of Resul Emrah Şahan. And today, I’ve come here to stand with the valuable mayor we are proud of, and with the municipal workers and council group we are proud of.”

MESSAGE ON SARAÇHANE

Saying “Tonight, I’ll be at Saraçhane again,” Özel stated: “Saraçhane is entrusted to Ekrem Mayor by the people of İstanbul.”

He went on to say: “I invite all of Türkiye to the major rallies we will hold in all 81 provinces and 973 districts after iftar, starting from 20:30,” and added: “I have only one warning. Every form of reaction is a right. But no matter how much you are provoked, even if unlawful orders are given to the police, do not harm any of our police officers. And if there are people among us planted by the state or other forces trying to make us look bad through ill-intentioned acts or perception operations, stop them yourselves. Attacking the police is not our way. If there’s an unlawful order blocking our path to the square, of course we will walk through. But we will not throw water, push, or harm a single police officer or civil servant. If a barrier is put in front of us under an unlawful order, break through it without harming the police.”

