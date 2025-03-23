Özgür Özel's first statement after İmamoğlu's arrest

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel spoke for the first time after the arrest of İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. Özel made statements at the Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan together with Ekrem İmamoğlu's wife Dilek İmamoğlu. Özel invited the citizens who voted in the CHP's presidential election to Saraçhane.

Dilek İmamoğlu said, "Our conscience is clear, and we stand tall. The decision made is political. An unjust and unlawful ruling holds no validity. All the decisions taken are political. We will continue on our path."

Özel said the following regarding the decision:

‘Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was elected three times by 16 million citizens of Istanbul, was arrested because his only crime was to defeat Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and because Imamoğlu will win when he runs in the next election. But we are facing two conspiracies. One of them was a terror allegation. The request for arrest from there was rejected. There is not even judicial control. But the arrest was given from the file they call İmamoğlu Crime Organisation.

It is important in terms of eliminating the trustee assignment. However, objections will be made for the mayor to regain his freedom quickly. These objections are social objections as well as legal objections. The love of the people who have been on the roads and streets for Ekrem İmamoğlu for four days is not in vain.

‘DEPUTY MAYOR WILL BE ELECTED’

A member of the city council will be elected to be the Mayor of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality. This deputy duty will continue until Ekrem mayor is proven innocent or released.

Today, long queues coming from all over Turkey, people in wheelchairs, the image of people climbing the stairs with two canes shows who is coming and who is leaving in this country. Ekrem President knows who is behind this conspiracy with his high spirit. Ekrem İmamoğlu will eventually come out of that ballot box. They will not be able to change this.”

Source: İmamoğlu'nun tutuklanmasının ardından Özgür Özel'den ilk açıklama