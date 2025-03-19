Özgür Özel: We will set up another ballot box on Sunday, and everyone is invited

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel made a statement at the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) following the detention of numerous people, including Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Describing the detentions as a "coup," Özel said, “They are trying to destroy justice, attack the opposition, especially our party, criminalize those reporting on these events, label those who tweet or even like posts as criminals, summon them for questioning, imprison them, and wear us down.”

Pointing to CHP’s primary election on March 23, where the presidential candidate will be determined by party members’ votes, Özel announced that an additional ballot box would be set up alongside the one used for candidate selection. “This is a ballot box for solidarity,” Özel stated, adding, “All political parties, people from all viewpoints—but those who stand for democracy—are invited to vote in this ballot.”

REACTIONS TO İMAMOĞLU’S DETENTION CONTINUE TO POUR IN

Meanwhile, reactions to İmamoğlu’s detention continue to emerge.

The DİSK İstanbul Regional Representation, KESK İstanbul Branches Platform, TMMOB İstanbul Coordination Board, and the İstanbul Medical Association have issued a joint statement regarding the detention of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was expected to be CHP’s presidential candidate.

The statement declared: "A political mentality that tries to eliminate its electoral opponents through unlawful judicial and administrative actions has become a serious threat to the rights and justice of 85 million people."

They emphasized: "Defending democracy and our country is the duty of all of us."

PROTEST AT THE PARLIAMENT: SESSION SUSPENDED

CHP MPs protested the detention of İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in Parliament. Speaking on behalf of the CHP group, CHP Parliamentary Group Deputy Chair Ali Mahir Başarır declared: "You have trampled on the law. We stand tall. We will not be afraid, we will not back down." As the MPs continued their protest, Deputy Speaker of the Grand National Assembly, Önder, announced a 20-minute recess in the session.