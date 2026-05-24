Özgür Özel, who marched to Parliament, climbed onto a water cannon: From now on, the CHP’s headquarters is the TBMM

News Centre

Following an application made by the lawyer of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the police entered the CHP Headquarters.

Following the intervention, those inside the building were removed, while Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu's lawyers entered the Headquarters accompanied by the police.

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel left the CHP Headquarters after a short while.

In a statement made in front of the Headquarters, Özel used the expressions, "When we come here again, neither this government nor the collaborators of this government will ever dare to do this again."

After leaving the CHP Headquarters, Özgür Özel conducted a march to the TBMM.

While support was voiced for CHP Chairman Özgür Özel during the heavily attended march, a reaction was shown against Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Özgür Özel and those accompanying him are continuing their march despite the heavy rainfall.

HE CLIMBED ONTO A TOMA

During the march, Özgür Özel climbed onto a TOMA and greeted the crowd.

Özgür Özel and the crowd chanted the slogans, "We will win by resisting, by resisting" and "There is no salvation alone, either all together or none of us."

ÖZGÜR ÖZEL: THE HEADQUARTERS IS THE GROUP ROOM IN PARLIAMENT

Making statements to members of the press, Özgür Özel made the announcement, "Political parties do not need buildings for success; they need determination. An official office has been left behind; we have left it to whoever is curious. But another one is in Parliament. From now on, the real headquarters of the CHP is the parliamentary group room in the TBMM. All of our 81 provincial branch offices are also our headquarters."

Özel continued as follows: "From now on, we are on the streets, we are in the field. We did not win the struggle by sitting down. This party won after 47 years because it was on the streets, because it was in the squares, because it struggled. Now, it has won in that manner."

THE CROWD HAS REACHED PARLIAMENT

The march, which started from the Headquarters, concluded at Milli Egemenlik Park, located opposite the TBMM.