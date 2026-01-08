Palace supporters are accepting poverty

Politics Service

While the government placed the entire burden of the deepening economic crisis on the shoulders of millions, the people became unable to meet even their basic needs. The low increase in the minimum wage, the poverty wages imposed on pensioners, unemployment and inflation pushed the country to the brink of disaster. The Palace administration, which has erected high walls between itself and the people, has done everything in its power to render invisible the real issue facing citizens: the struggle to make ends meet. The government and its supporters, who have not even refrained from mocking the municipal canteens opened by CHP-run municipalities, have reached the stage of accepting poverty.

TURKISH RED CROSS TO OPEN SOUP KITCHENS IN 81 PROVINCES

Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul, Prof. Dr. Fatma Meriç Yılmaz, President of the Turkish Red Crescent, said they aim to open 81 soup kitchens in 81 provinces. Arguing that the new soup kitchens are not only social aid centres but also critical logistics centres that can increase their capacity by 8-10 times during disasters, Yılmaz said, ‘In a sense, our soup kitchens can also become disaster shelters that can produce 8 or 10 times more food during a disaster. Therefore, by establishing these soup kitchens, we are actually serving multiple purposes.’ Yılmaz noted that work is currently underway on new soup kitchens at 23 different locations and requested donations.

The campaign launched by the Red Crescent is an acknowledgement of the poverty that the government has denied. A more challenging process is beginning for the government, which has consolidated its power by playing political games, wielding judicial power, and discussing solutions while obscuring the real agenda of the people. However, the opposition forces need to articulate around a strong programme that the palace government cannot manage the crisis, does not produce solutions to the crisis, and that prosperity and peace will not be achieved in the country without overcoming this regime.

Public opinion polls also reveal that the biggest problem in the country by far is the economy and financial hardship. Even in polls known to be biased, the overwhelming response to the question of the country's most important problem is the economic crisis and financial hardship. Finally, in Bulgu Research's latest poll, when asked about livelihoods, 43.9% of participants said they ‘barely manage to cover their basic needs with their income.’ 34.2% said their ‘income only covers their basic needs and they are unable to make savings.’ Furthermore, 38.9% of participants emphasised that Turkey's most important problem is ‘the economy.’ While 18.5% said it was ‘justice and law,’ 12.3% of citizens pointed to ‘education’ and 9.6% highlighted unemployment.

Tayyip Erdoğan, meanwhile, continued to peddle dreams of economic growth in his speech yesterday. Erdoğan said, ‘2026 will be a year of reform for our country.’ Noting that annual national income had exceeded $1.5 trillion, Erdoğan warned the business world of global risks, stating, ‘We are being dragged into a new economic battle that will be fought over precious metals and will be very painful.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tek adam rejiminin dışı Saray içi aşevi, published in BirGün newspaper on January 8, 2026.