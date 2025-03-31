Parent Solidarity Network calls to grow the struggle

Following the operation targeting İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality and Ekrem İmamoğlu, thousands of people were detained and hundreds were arrested during the protests that ensued. A significant number of those detained and arrested were university students.

In response to the unlawful deprivation of freedom faced by young people who were simply exercising their constitutional rights and standing up for their future, their families have come together. Under the name “Parent Solidarity Network,” they are demanding freedom for their children.

The families, who have launched social media accounts, shared the following message in their first post: “We, the parents of the children who have been arrested and detained, stand by our children. We will remain in solidarity until all of them are free. They are our future.”

Source: Anne Baba Dayanışma Ağı mücadeleyi büyütmeye çağırıyor