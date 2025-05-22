Parliament couldn’t be brought into action

Politics Service

After the PKK announced its decision to dissolve the organisation and lay down arms, attention turned to Ankara and Parliament, with all eyes on the statements to come. The first reaction from the government side came from MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli, who said “a commission should be formed in Parliament.” As will be remembered, AKP officials responded to this statement with notable caution.

NO ‘GOOD NEWS’ FOR THE HOLIDAY

While certain steps have been taken in Syria within a solution process that doesn’t even have a name, no serious progress has yet been made within Turkey. It was expected that the first positive step from the government side would begin with the submission of a judicial reform package to Parliament.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, speaking on a television programme, stated that the article annulled by the Constitutional Court on “committing a crime on behalf of an organisation without being a member” could be revised. After a meeting between a DEM delegation and Minister Tunç, it was announced that some developments would take place before June.

The amendment mentioned above, along with other articles believed to open the way for the process, is part of a regulation that foresees changes in the Criminal Execution Law, which has long been on Parliament’s agenda. This regulation, to be brought before Parliament, is called the 10th Judicial Package. Although Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said the package had been completed and presented to MPs, it soon became clear that this statement was not accurate. The only available information about the package’s content is what has been leaked to certain media outlets.

Although the first contact between parties took place yesterday, it is almost impossible for the regulation to be ready by Eid al-Adha.

Speaking to Yeni Yaşam newspaper, Mersin DEM MP Ali Bozan said, “The proper way to conduct these discussions is essentially in Parliament. But the path taken is to selectively leak certain regulations, which they call a ‘judicial package’ to the press and generate public debate in this way. Unfortunately, this also creates public expectations” summarising the slow-moving process.

AKP officials also admit that the package cannot be finalised before Eid al-Adha.

ARRESTS CONTINUE

The only issue concerning the solution process is not the delay in the execution law amendment. Events following the Tunceli Governor’s refusal to allow a commemoration, the arrests related to the HDK, and court rulings all show that the ruling partners are not evaluating the matter from the same perspective. While the governor was recalled to the centre following the dispute, detentions and arrests concerning the HDK have continued. The calls by the PKK regarding Öcalan still remain unanswered by the government. Erdoğan has so far remained silent on the matter. He may also be waiting to see the results of last week’s talks on Syria.

Within the alliance, more and more people are beginning to believe that a government incapable of solving any of Turkey’s fundamental problems will not be able to resolve a regionally significant issue like the Kurdish question. Especially among AKP ranks, voices are emerging saying, “this is not the time to change course on such an important issue.” It’s unclear for now how much influence recent polls have had in this. However, reports suggesting that hesitations among AKP voters have not been resolved appear to have been leaked by the party leadership to certain sympathetic media outlets.

Once again, it has become clear that for the AKP and the Palace, the Kurdish question is seen as a tool to maintain power. Whether it’s war or peace, the situation doesn’t change.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Meclis devreye giremedi, published in BirGün newspaper on May 22, 2025.