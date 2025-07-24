Parliament serves the palace, not the people

Mustafa Bildircin

Since the shift to the Presidential Government System on 9 July 2018, the TBMM’s influence has steadily declined. Parliament has largely functioned to “approve controversial regulations and international treaties” of the ruling bloc. Many key discussions and legislative proposals addressing citizens’ needs were rejected by the AKP and its partner MHP.

The record of TBMM’s 3rd Legislative Year of the 28th Term, which ended on 20 July 2025, has further proven the criticism that “Parliament is used against the people.”

PALACE’S ANNOUNCEMENTS

In this legislative year, seven international agreements were ratified by the General Assembly. A total of 32 bills, most of them introduced just a month before the summer recess, were passed into law. The budget marathon, which began with a presentation by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz at the Planning and Budget Commission on 22 October, concluded on 21 December.

Despite opposition objections, the 2025 budget was passed with AKP and MHP votes. It was criticised for failing to address public problems. The increase rates in the budgets of public institutions under the general budget reflected the government’s disregard for the people. While the budget of the Directorate of Religious Affairs was increased by 42 percent, the Ministry of Youth only received a 35 percent increase, the Ministry of Family 22 percent, and the Ministry of Education just 33 percent. Fourteen percent of the 2025 budget was allocated to interest payments.

In 2002, AKP had complained about interest payments. In 22 years, it has paid 600 billion dollars in interest.

POCKET MONEY FOR PENSIONERS

Parliament also failed to meet the expectations of millions of retirees. The holiday bonus, which was 3,000 TL in 2024, was raised by just 1,000 TL to 4,000 TL for 2025. Another AKP proposal, increasing the minimum pension by only 16.6 percent to 16,881 TL, also passed in the General Assembly.

PILLAGE REGULATIONS

• Climate Law Proposal: The law passed contains no provisions addressing the climate crisis in its social, economic or ecological dimensions. It is based solely on carbon trading mechanisms and was criticised by the opposition as “market-oriented.”

• Teaching Profession Law: Described by the opposition as “drafted in the Palace,” this law was criticised for “undermining the dignity of the teaching profession.” It is claimed that the law opens the door to discrimination in teacher recruitment. The “career steps” model introduced under the law is also said to disrupt workplace harmony in education. The law blocks graduates of faculties of education or “departments approved by the Ministry” from being appointed directly, requiring them to undergo two years of training at the National Education Academy as “candidate teachers.”

• Sentence Execution (Judicial Reform Package): This package fails to meet public expectations and contains many provisions deemed unconstitutional. Criticised for serving AKP’s vision of a “Turkey without opposition,” the law opens the way for imprisonment for “non-custodial offences,” effectively enabling the incarceration of government critics on fabricated charges.

HARSHER WORKING CONDITIONS

• Amendment to Labour Law No. 4857: Workers at licensed accommodation facilities documented by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism lost their right to one day off per week. Previously entitled to one rest day after six days of work, tourism workers are now only entitled to one day off after ten consecutive days of work.

SUPER POWERS TO ERDOĞAN

• Amendment to the Civil Servants Law and Various Decrees:

• Under the bill passed with AKP and MHP votes, the authority to determine the tax and monetary limits for vehicles purchased by disabled individuals without tax is handed to the President.

• Another authority granted to Erdoğan includes the power to determine the rank advancement durations for Turkish Armed Forces personnel.

EXPANDED POWERS FOR THE DIRECTORATE OF RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS

Under the omnibus law passed by the General Assembly, new powers are granted to the Directorate of Religious Affairs. The law provides legal grounds for the Directorate to conduct religious activities in schools, student dormitories and hospitals.

EXEMPTION FOR TRT

A controversial billmpreviously annulled by the Constitutional Court for potentially facilitating corruption was reintroduced. It exempts companies affiliated with TRT from the Public Procurement Law. The article sparked debate as it would allow these companies to avoid audits. Additionally, it paves the way for the TRT General Manager to receive the highest level of public servant salary.

WAR ON OLIVE TREES

The most criticised regulation was an omnibus law that paves the way for the destruction of olive trees and was described as a “super exploitation permit for capital.” It allows mining activities in olive groves and enables such operations to begin even before Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) are completed.

THE PUBLIC LEFT OFF THE AGENDA

While Parliament passed regulations hostile to people, nature and animals, it ignored citizens’ demands. All opposition proposals for public benefit, including providing one free meal per day to students were rejected by AKP and MHP votes. Some of the proposals that were voted down include:

• Minimum wage of at least 35,000 TL

• One free meal per day for students

• Waiving interest on farmers’ credit debts

• Interest-free loans from public banks for farmers

• Minimum pensions set at the minimum wage level

OPPOSITION PROPOSALS REJECTED

The “28th Term Report Card” announced by CHP Deputy Group Chair Gökhan Günaydın revealed a striking picture. Günaydın stated that since 12 June 2023, CHP submitted 774 legislative proposals, DEM Party 331, İYİ Party 114 and the New Path Group 83. He underlined that not a single proposal by the opposition was passed into law.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Meclis milletin değil Saray’ın hizmetinde, published in BirGün newspaper on July 24, 2025.