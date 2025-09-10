Partnership of the defeated

Berkant Gültekin

Gürsel Tekin, appointed as trustee to CHP İstanbul Provincial Presidency by a civil court and entering CHP İstanbul’s building with thousands of police, claims he is “not a trustee”. He says “we are a calling committee” but skips over by whom and for what purpose he was tasked to make this “call” (whatever that may mean).

Tekin assigns himself a mission no one has given him: to reconcile the party. Yet CHP is going through one of the brightest periods of its social support. It became the leading party in elections after 47 years. Its candidates enjoy more favour than Erdoğan. Every week it organises actions bringing together tens of thousands of citizens across the country. It hardly looks like a party in need of reconciliation, unification, or internal peace.

With its base and cadres, CHP has achieved a high level of unity around the headquarters. Thus Gürsel Tekin finds himself in a contradiction. Without anyone asking this of him, he tries to legitimise his trustee role by playing the “big brother” and using the slogan “I will reconcile the estranged”. Neither the elected administration of the party nor any authorised body has made such a demand of him, yet he acts with a sense of “duty” whose source he does not openly reveal.

Tekin should have ended his career not like this, but by wishing success to the new administration after being sidelined politically in the congress process. Surely, for a “50-year CHP member”, this would suit better than serving the ruler. The change in CHP pushed Tekin and many other senior CHP members out of the lane. He should have accepted this. Instead, he accepted being pushed back into the party through non-political means by the regime. A tragic situation.

We are witnessing a partnership of interest in politics, yet the parties involved do not openly admit their cooperation. Still, the objective unity of interest reveals itself clearly. Erdoğan, smelling defeat at the ballot box, and former CHP notables who want to overthrow the current CHP leadership to regain dominance in the party.

But since this cannot be done within democratic political boundaries due to the weakness of the deposed CHP figures, who represent only a small minority resisting change in the party, the mallets are brought in.

Court rulings aligned with the government create opportunities for the ousted CHP figures, who then use these to regain ground in the party. Since they cannot admit “we are cooperating with the regime”, they try to legitimise this dishonourable political position with discourses like “We will end the fighting in CHP, we will free the party from courthouse corridors”.

If the “partnership of the defeated” succeeds, the regime will have blocked CHP’s march to power, and the ousted CHP figures will have reclaimed valuable seats in the party. In other words, the ousted CHP figures want CHP back on the condition that Erdoğan remains president for life.

The issue also needs to be discussed in another dimension. Tekin is actually a good example here. Back in 2019, he was someone who called the appointment of trustees to HDP municipalities a “Coup”. Yet only six years later he was sent as trustee to his own party and, together with thousands of police, entered CHP İstanbul’s provincial building in what was a disgrace rarely seen even during military coup periods.

Tekin’s return is not the first and will not be the last. This grave event also reminds us of a crucial matter; ending the AKP era should not only mean ending AKP rule, but also cleansing the political sphere of corrupt characters.

This is a systemic problem. Therefore, what politics and party hierarchies are based on should especially now be questioned in depth. Opposition politics must be turned into an activity centred on honest, virtuous, competent, and above all idealist cadres ready to pay a price for the love of the country. This is the key to a genuine transformation.

As long as politics remains dependent on money and provides power or a protective shield to a rentier clique, these figures will continue to occupy critical positions. Under current regime conditions, where the judiciary can be used as a tool of political pressure, this lot sits inside the opposition like a bomb with its pin pulled. The government’s core strategy for the new period is also based on this.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Mağlupların ortaklığı, published in BirGün newspaper on September 10, 2025.