Patriarchy's reconstruction of sexuality: porn

Suzan ŞÖNGER*

Young women and men often experience their first sexual exposure through pornography. A study by the University of Nebraska in 2017 of 330 young college men shows that the average age at which boys are introduced to pornography is 13 years old. Moreover, those who are exposed to porn at an earlier age develop more sexist viewpoints and struggle with greater anxiety around their sexuality. Early exposure to porn not only prevents the development of a healthy sexual identity but also poses a great danger to young women. Pornography undermines young women's right to say ‘no’ by portraying lack of consent, violence and humiliation as an erotic element, a fetish. Studies show that young women feel that they are forced to give in to unwanted sexual experiences as a result of the violent content they see in pornography, distorting their body image and damaging their self-esteem.

PORNOGRAPHY NORMALISES VIOLENCE

Neuroscientific research reveals that pornography has a similar effect on the human brain as addictive substances, and over time it leads the user towards more extreme and violent content. The brain is not naturally ready for such intense stimuli, and individuals who are constantly exposed to pornography become desensitised over time and need more extreme scenes. This can cause men to see sexuality only as a means of pleasure and dull their ability to form deep emotional connections. Other studies indicate that heavy pornography consumption reduces the sense of empathy and causes individuals to see the other person as more of an object than an individual.

The pornography industry silently allows their most consumed content to contain themes such as rape, incest and ‘underage’, opening up space for a dangerous mechanism that feeds misogyny in the male subconscious. While defending this content as mere ‘fantasy’, men are determined to ignore the fact that actual women may be exploited in the production process of these videos. The sexual violence normalised by pornography legitimises men's violation of women's boundaries and consent in real life.

IT'S ADDICTIVE

In the case of Gisele Pelicot, who was raped by more than fifty men, and in many other similar cases, we see that the vast majority of aggressors consume certain types of pornography and engage in misogynistic forums. Such platforms create a culture that legitimises sexual violence, leading men to perceive women as mere objects. Similarly, many perpetrators of sexual assault offences have been found to be addicted to violent pornography.

Revenge porn, which is rapidly spreading on the Internet, is a new tool for establishing control over women by sharing their intimate footage against their will. Women's privacy is shattered, they suffer from reputation damage and deepen their psychological traumas. With the development of technology, new threats such as ‘deepfake’ pornography also haunt women. Using artificial intelligence technology, men use women's faces in pornographic content and drag them into this industry without their consent. Thus, women are exposed to uncontrollable sexual exploitation both in the digital world and in real life.

SEXUALITY IS OBJECTIFIED

Pornography not only objectifies women, but also distorts the nature of sexuality, weakening the emotional bond between people. Fetish culture and pornography-based sexuality create a relationship based on certain acts and fantasies instead of a healthy and mutual desire between partners. By focussing on the scene or the object rather than the partner, the person views their partner as a mere tool. This is an important factor on the way to reducing sexuality to an object of pleasure and ignoring the need for mutual emotion and attachment. As a result, sexuality fuelled by pornography makes it difficult for individuals to establish healthy relationships and fosters a relentless regression in sexual development.

THE OBJECTIFICATION OF THE FEMALE BODY

The pornography industry is one of the most invisible areas of exploitation where the female body is turned into a commercial commodity and women's labour is exploited. Most of the women who are directed to this sector for financial reasons are forced to shoot pornography through violence, threats and manipulation. While the concept of ‘consent’ often loses its meaning in this sector, male viewers indirectly contribute to the systematic exploitation of women by consuming these contents.

We all know that pornography distorts not only individual mental health but also social relations. Intense consumption of pornography complicates people's ability to establish healthy emotional bonds and turns sexuality away from love, respect and mutual consent into a pleasure-orientated act. Men who learn about sexuality through pornography force women into the unrealistic acts they witness in these violent and abusive content, thereby running the risk of seeing real life as nothing more than a porn script.

THE PORNOGRAPHY INDUSTRY MUST END

Defending women's freedom and their authority over their bodies depends on exposing the dark side of the pornography industry and questioning this system. We do not allow women's sexuality to be seen as a material for consumption; we defend women's right to experience sexuality on the basis of consent, equality and mutual respect. By standing against the culture of pornography imposed by the male-dominated mindset, it is possible to build a society where women can be truly free. To create a society in which sexuality is not based on exploitation, women are not objectified in all their forms and equality is ensured, pornography must be criticised and women's voices must be heard more loudly.

* Biologist / Ecologist (Scientific Research Fellow Jülich Forschungszentrum)

Note: This article was published in Turkish and German in the 8 March issue of BirGün in Germany and translated from Turkish Ataerkinin cinselliği yeniden inşası: Porno