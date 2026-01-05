Paved the way for barbarism

Foreign News

The repercussions continue following the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from the country through a US operation. Having taken the first step of its strategy to take full control of the Western Hemisphere “by force” with the attack on Venezuela before the eyes of the world, Trump sent the message of new operations on the continent. Across the world, people filled the squares against an age of imperialist barbarism.

Escalating months-long military tension in the Caribbean to a new level, the US detained Venezuela’s President Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores in an operation on Saturday night and brought them to the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York.

MADURO IN NEW YORK

Images were shared from the White House’s X account showing Maduro walking down a corridor in handcuffs accompanied by officers from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). In the video, Maduro is heard saying in English, “Good evening and happy new year”.

According to the indictment announced to the public by US Attorney General Pam Bondi, the file includes Maduro as well as members of his family and some cabinet officials. The charges include allegations of organising drug trafficking as well as conspiracy offences related to possessing and procuring “machine guns and destructive devices”. It was reported that Maduro is expected to appear before a judge at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York during the week.

VENEZUELA IS THE BEGINNING

Appearing before cameras the previous evening, Trump gave the signal that the attack on Venezuela was “just the beginning”, saying they would “take over the administration”. Emphasising that they would remain in Venezuela, Trump said, “We will run Venezuela until a safe, correct and reasonable transition process is completed”. Referring to Venezuela’s oil reserves, Trump said they would “take back the oil seized by Venezuela’s administrations”. Trump claimed that major US oil companies would enter the country, make investments worth billions of dollars, “repair the devastated oil infrastructure” and “create income for the country”.

Pointing out that Venezuela was the start of a strategy to establish hegemony in Latin America, Trump said similar attacks could be carried out against Colombia, Cuba and Mexico, where left governments are in power.

Saying “something needs to be done about Mexico”, Trump said of Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, “She is not running Mexico. The drug cartels are running Mexico”. Regarding Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, Trump said, “Petro has drug factories and they produce cocaine there, he should watch his back”. Saying that Cuba was a country in collapse, Trump also criticised Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel. Trump said, “Cuba is not doing well. The system there is not a good system for Cuba either. People there have been suffering for years and I think we will talk about Cuba as well”. Foreign Secretary Marco Rubio also said, “If I lived in Havana and worked in the government, I would be worried”.

Following Maduro’s abduction, Venezuela’s Supreme Court decided to appoint Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as interim president in order to “guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defence of the nation”. The statement noted that due to Maduro’s “absence formed against his will”, the court would deliberate on the legal framework under which the continuity of the state, the administration of government and the defence of sovereignty would be carried out. Rodríguez, whom Trump claimed to have contacted through US Foreign Secretary Marco Rubio and said was “ready to cooperate”, described the US operation as “a clear violation of international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty”.

∗∗∗

EXILE OFFERED IN TURKEY

The American newspaper New York Times wrote that on 23 December 2025 the Trump administration issued an ultimatum to Maduro to relinquish power and go to Turkey. According to the report based on US and Venezuelan sources, Maduro was offered “a comfortable and safe life abroad (in Turkey)”, but this proposal was rejected. It was stated that following the rejection, the US moved towards a military operation on 25 December 2025. The Washington Post had also written at the end of November that if Maduro were to consider leaving his country due to increasing pressure, the most likely destination would be Turkey.

∗∗∗

VENEZUELA IS NOT ALONE

The de facto US occupation triggered protests in Venezuela and across the world. Tens of thousands gathered in the capital Caracas to support Maduro. In the US capital Washington, protesters gathered in front of the White House to protest the US attack on Venezuela. In France’s capital Paris, a demonstration was held against the US military attack on Venezuela. Protests also took place in Athens, the capital of Greece. Thousands gathered at Eleftheria Park in Athens following calls by various civil society organisations and left parties and marched to the US embassy. During the protest march, banners reading “Support for the people of Venezuela”, “Venezuela will not be the US’s Vietnam in Latin America” and “We are all Venezuelans” were carried.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also sharply criticised the attack. Sanchez said, “Spain did not recognise the Maduro regime. However, it will also not recognise an intervention that violates international law and pushes the region towards a horizon of uncertainty and conflict”. The Spanish Prime Minister added, “We call on all actors to take civilians into account, to respect the United Nations Charter and to work for a fair and negotiated transition”. Meanwhile, protests continued in some Spanish cities such as Madrid and Barcelona.

THE GLOBAL SOUTH STOOD AS ONE

The US attack was also protested in Colombia’s capital Bogotá, where thousands gathered in front of the US Embassy. Protesters chanted slogans such as “We do not want US military presence in Latin America” and “Venezuela is not alone”.

Reactions also rose in Brazil and Chile. In Brazil, left parties and social movements issued calls for protest, while statements by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva saying “the US’s cross-border military steps are unacceptable” resonated across the region. Large popular protests took place across Latin America. In many countries, civil society organisations and the public took to the streets, describing the operation as an imperialist intervention. In Chile, youth organisations and left groups held peaceful demonstrations in central squares, emphasising Latin American solidarity and regional sovereignty.

In Cuba, a large protest was held near the US Embassy in Havana. The demonstration, attended by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, condemned the military operations.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Barbarlık çağının kapısını araladı, published in BirGün newspaper on January 5, 2026.