Pay rise for political bureaucrats: Public labourers' rights violated

BirGün/Ankara

The regulation proposing a lump sum increase of up to 30,000 TL to the salaries of general managers, department heads, institution heads, provincial directors, inspectors and experts working in the public sector was met with criticism after it was approved by the Planning and Budget Commission.

The Office Workers' Union (BES), affiliated with KESK, emphasised in a press statement made in front of the Revenue Administration Presidency in Ankara that the regulation's coverage of only central staff is ‘incomplete and unfair.’ The statement drew attention to the situation of public employees earning below the poverty line, stating that the financial improvement for central staff should also cover provincial migration experts and social security auditors, primarily income and accounting experts.

The union emphasised that public services are a whole and stated that the wage gap between central and provincial staff performing the same duties and bearing the same responsibilities has been deepened. The union stressed that this situation both disrupts industrial peace within institutions and further deepens inequalities.

WORKERS IGNORED

The statement included the following remarks: “With the legal regulation enacted by the government, while meaningful improvements were made to the salaries of central experts, those working selflessly in the provincial organisations, such as income experts, accounting experts, migration administration experts, SGK auditors, etc., were once again victimised. At a time when poverty has become so entrenched, we demand that this regulation, which will disrupt industrial peace within institutions, be abandoned; that a fair wage policy, taking into account the unique characteristics of each institution, be implemented; and that a legal regulation, correctly defining duties and authorities and improving personal rights, be implemented without further delay. We demand that this regulation, which disregards us, be issued with content that will eliminate the loss of rights experienced by all public employees, including provincial experts.

CANNOT MAKE ENDS MEET

According to the results of the ‘Public Workers' Inflation Basket Survey’ conducted by BES's research centre, BES-Ar, the BES CPI increased by 1.22 per cent compared to the previous month and by 43.11 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year. According to the union's calculations, the inflation rate for workers in the first 11 months of 2025 was 40.40%. According to the data released, the income loss experienced by public sector workers in the first 11 months of 2025 reached 31.75%.”

BES President Özer Avanaş said, “While the public employer and affiliated unions are collaborating to impose a poverty wage increase in line with the government's inflation targets for 2026 and 2027, we do not accept the midnight motion to grant senior public officials and central experts a raise of approximately 30,000 lira.”

“While the financial markets are in turmoil and we are becoming poorer by the day, why are we, public sector workers and public sector pensioners, excluded from this improvement, which benefits the TÜİK president, vice-presidents, finance bureaucracy and labour ministry bureaucracy, who cannot make ends meet on their salaries, despite the TÜİK data they publish impoverishing us?’ said Avanaş. "If the TÜİK President and his deputies cannot make ends meet with their salaries, can the field workers conducting surveys for TÜİK make ends meet? Can workers employed in these areas make ends meet when high-level public finance, social security, and İş-Kur bureaucrats cannot make ends meet with their salaries? We demand that this regulation be reflected in basic wages and be re-regulated and legalised in a way that covers all workers.”

***

DEMANDS IGNORED AGAIN

Emin Koramaz, Chairman of the TMMOB Executive Board, called on the government to meet the demands, stating, ‘While equivalent professional classes in the public sector are receiving salary and personal improvements for various reasons, our colleagues are constantly being excluded.’

Koramaz summarised his statement as follows: “Our colleagues have been excluded, and our demands have once again been ignored. Unfortunately, the creative labour of engineers, architects, and urban planners, who have a significant share in all projects implemented in the country, all the wealth created, and all the technology developed, is being devalued day by day. This situation disrupts industrial peace among public employees and undermines equality, meritocracy and productivity. The limited regulations offered disregard the workers and pensioners who make up the vast majority of the public sector. It is clear that the problems faced by engineers, architects and urban planners working in the public sector cannot be solved by insisting on the wrong policies that have been pursued for years. If we do not fight together, we will have neither a common future nor the equal, free, and just country we deserve. We will never give up on our demands. We want a life worthy of human dignity!”

***

SALARIES ARE CRUMBLING

BirGün writer and Labour Economics Expert Prof. Dr. Aziz Çelik reacted to the discriminatory pay rise. Çelik stated in his post, “The pay rise given to senior political officials is discriminatory! Those who deem 16,881 TL appropriate for pensioners and are so cruel as to not even round it up to 16,900 TL are now talking about the financial difficulties of senior political bureaucrats! It is discriminatory to give a special pay rise to 30,000 political officials while 4 million civil servants and 16 million pensioners wait. It is heartless. You have still not fulfilled the promise you made to retired civil servants in July 2023; you have not reflected the additional payment to retired civil servants. Civil servant pensions are in tatters.”

***

POLITICAL BUREAUCRAT FAVOURITISM

The following professional groups will benefit from the planned increase:

• Secretary General of the Grand National Assembly, President of the Social Security Institution, President of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, President of the Education and Training Board, President of the Turkish Statistical Institute, Ministry Guidance and Supervision Presidents, Ambassadors, President of Religious Affairs, Deputy President of Religious Affairs, Deputy President of the Revenue Administration, General Manager, ÖİB, SGK, AFAD Deputy Presidents, President of TİKA, Senior Advisor to the Ministry of Justice, Ministry and Undersecretariat Advisers, provincial directors and regional directors of ministries, Provincial Treasurers, Provincial Police Chiefs, Provincial Muftis.

•Secretary General of the Presidency, Public Ombudsman, TRT General Director, YÖK and ÖSYM President, Members of the Higher Education Executive Board, President and members of the Higher Education Supervisory Board, ÖSYM Vice Presidents, Governors serving at the centre, Board President, General Director, Strategy Development President and Governors serving at the centre who perform these duties.

•Personnel serving in the close protection and office services of the President, the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, and the Prime Minister.

•Senior managers at the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, the Presidency of Strategy and Budget, and the Revenue Administration.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kamu emekçisinin hakkı gasp edildi, published in BirGün newspaper on December 4, 2025.