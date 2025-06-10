Pay rise is vital

Economy Service

At least 7 million minimum wage earners are employed in the country. When considering neighbouring wages, which include 10% above the minimum wage, the number reaches approximately 15 million. Six out of every 10 workers are directly paid the minimum wage, and 83 out of every 100 workers are paid wages neighbouring the minimum wage. While millions of workers and their households are forced to survive on low wages that barely meet the poverty line, discussions about interim wage increases have resurfaced with the approach of July.

During meetings held on 29-30 May between CHP Leader Özgür Özel and both the DİSK and Türk-İş confederations, calls for an interim wage increase from the AKP government grew louder. Both confederations agreed that an interim wage increase was necessary. The minimum wage this year fell below the poverty line determined by Türk-İş even before January salaries were paid. After it was announced, the minimum wage could only cover 30% of the poverty line for one month.

The January increase, which drew criticism due to the imposition of a ‘target inflation-aligned increase’ and failed to go beyond imposing poverty on workers, had already been nullified by the fifth month. Workers have experienced a loss in purchasing power of 28% to 30% since July 2024, when no interim increase was implemented. Calculations show that the poverty wage increase is currently equivalent to a 2% real increase.

The last interim wage increase for the minimum wage was implemented in July 2023, and workers could only cover their food expenses in the months when their wages were increased. Especially in terms of food, minimum wage earners fell below the poverty line. In minimum wage households where even meeting food needs has become impossible, food expenses have increased by 2,952 lira since the last increase, according to current figures. Not only citizens forced to survive on monthly wages exactly equal to the minimum wage, but also those confined to neighbouring wages have suffered losses. According to the latest Wage Loss Monitoring Report by the DİSK Research Centre (DİSK-AR), the average loss per worker over five months was 5,870 lira. According to DİSK-AR, minimum wage earners lost 3,336 lira over five months.

EVERYONE IS WAITING FOR A RAISE

Discussions about the interim raise, which Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and the economic administration have stubbornly kept under wraps, were left uncommented on by Labour Minister Vedat Işıkhan, who said, ‘Public sector workers are on our agenda.’ However, the public sector workers that Işıkhan referred to as ‘on our agenda’ have been waiting for 3.5 months for the government to make a raise offer. While the wage negotiation table for public sector workers is expected to be set up around July, the same period is also significant for the wage increase agenda for pensioners and for civil servants to receive their inflation adjustment.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Ara zam hayati durumda, published in BirGün newspaper on June 10, 2025.