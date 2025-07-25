Penalties on press freedom day

The Palace administration, aiming to suppress the opposition, is using the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) to clamp down on critical media. On 24 July, the Day for the Struggle for Press Freedom, RTÜK imposed a five-day blackout on TELE1. If TELE1 receives another penalty within a year, its broadcasting licence may be revoked.

The reason for the penalty was statements made by Merdan Yanardağ on the programme “4 Questions 4 Answers.”

Yanardağ described FETÖ as a “political Islamist organisation” and commented, “I don’t see anything to celebrate on 15 July... The government dragged Turkey into a coup. Then they want to make us celebrate how nicely they crushed it.” RTÜK claimed that these remarks attempted to discredit “Democracy and National Unity Day” and could incite hatred and hostility among the public. TELE1 received a five-day broadcast suspension and a 5 percent administrative fine.

RTÜK also fined both Halk TV and TELE1 three percent each for airing a press conference on the arrest of Antalya Metropolitan Mayor Muhittin Böcek, during which CHP Group Deputy Chair Ali Mahir Başarır said: “We’re addressing the one-man rule in Ankara... If you have any honour, any courage, any dignity, come fight us yourself.” These remarks were deemed to have crossed the limits of criticism.

THREAT OF LICENCE CANCELLATION

RTÜK member Tuncay Keser stated that TELE1, like Sözcü TV and Halk TV before it, is now under the threat of licence cancellation. “It’s impossible to reconcile this situation with a democratic society,” he said.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Basın özgürlüğü gününde yine kara cezalar, published in BirGün newspaper on July 25, 2025.